Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has indicated that he is keen to leave the club this summer, saying he has "made it clear that I need to take the next step."

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January, but he signed a new 4½-year contract in the last days of the transfer window to end the speculation over his future.

The announcement of the new deal came after Cunha, the club's top scorer this season with 13 Premier League goals, netted in a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa to lift Wolves out of the relegation zone.

"I had a lot of offers but I wouldn't feel well if I had done it," Cunha told The Guardian. "Some things you can't control but I couldn't leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

Matheus Cunha has spearheaded Wolves' efforts to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

"Now, we're close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I've made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential."

Cunha is serving a four-game ban after admitting to acting in an improper manner after his red card at Bournemouth in the FA Cup on March 1.

The Brazil international, who was initially handed a three-match ban after being sent off for a clash with Milos Kerkez, argued with referees, teammates and staff before leaving the pitch. Wolves lost the match on penalties. Cunha was handed an additional one-match ban and fined £50,000 ($64,640) by the Football Association.

He is set to return to the pitch for Wolves' match against Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on April 13.

Cunha has also served a two-match ban earlier this season for clashing with an Ipswich Town staff member in December.

The forward joined Wolves on an initial loan deal from Atlético Madrid in January 2023 before making the move permanent in the summer.

He has made 13 appearances for Brazil and scored his first goal for his country during the team's 4-1 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.