Open Extended Reactions

Stung by their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Victor Osimhen said Nigeria are determined to use the Africa Cup of Nations to channel their disappointment into tournament success in Morocco.

After failing to qualify directly, Nigeria were handed a lifeline via the playoff route, but after making light work of Gabon in the semifinal found themselves bested by Congo DR on penalties in the final, and their World Cup dreams go up in smoke.

"For us, last month was really disappointing," Osimhen said during a team media availability Monday in reference to the loss against Congo DR. "It is not how we thought it would be, but life has happened and I think we have moved on, but the painful memory still lingers so we want to use this opportunity to send a clear message out there that we still have it in us."

The Galatasaray striker, who is expected to spearhead Nigeria's attack as they take on Tanzania in their opening group game on Tuesday, acknowledged that mistakes had been made, but that the tournament is a chance for the team to right those wrongs

"We had some shortcomings in the previous games, but this AFCON is a very big opportunity for us to rectify some things," said the forward. "For our own selves also, not just for the fans. We will give everything to make sure we actualize this dream.

"We want to use this opportunity of coming to AFCON to try to make up for so many disappointments that we have given them and use everything we have to make them happy.

"For us, now we are going to war and Tuesday is the first one and we will give everything."

Uganda, along with Tunisia, who eliminated the Super Eagles from the 2021 tournament in the round of 16 are the other teams in Group C with Nigeria and Tanzania.

Osimhen said he is positive about the Super Eagles chances of progress, and rates them, along with hosts Morocco, among the favourites to win the tournament

"Aside from Nigeria, I think the hosts are favourites," he said. "They have a lot of quality and I also look at some other countries but this is Africa and you can't tell because anybody can shock you. Just like us and the hosts, there are other favourites also, but I tip Nigeria Super Eagles to go all the way.

Victor Osimhen and Nigeria open their campaign at AFCON against Tanzania on Tuesday. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"We are not underrating anyone in our group, but we are up there with so many favourites in this tournament. It is not going to be easy and we have a long way to go but I think I'm positive about the squad."

Nigeria will be without former team captain William Troost-Ekong, who was voted MVP at the last AFCON in Ivory Coast, after he announced his international retirement just before the final list was released.

Osimhen was widely touted as a replacement, but the armband eventually went to former Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and the striker had no issues backing the choice

"Wilfred was one of the leaders in the team even when Troost-Ekong was captain. He has also learned a lot from him because Ekong was one of the best captains I have known since I arrived here alongside [John Obi] Mikel and [Ahmed] Musa.

"For me, I am happy he was given the captaincy. It is just for all of us to support him. Every one of us will support him because he is a good person on and off the pitch. Even on the pitch he gives his all, so he deserves it and we will all rally round to help him."

Beyond backing the captain, Osimhen is also throwing his weight behind coach Eric Chelle, who is facing pressure to deliver, and has been given a mandate to reach the AFCON final by the Nigerian federation.

"The coach has been doing an amazing job," Osimhen added. "Training has been really intense. For me I believe so much in this squad. I believe so much in the coach and everyone associated with this team."

He has support from fellow forward Ademola Lookman, who says Nigeria can build on their second place finish from the last tournament.

"Last time we came so close but didn't win," said the Atalanta forward. "Keeping that togetherness, that unity we have in this squad is important to keep us going. Obviously, we have to show quality in our games, show togetherness and fight. We have that. If it all comes together, we will be great."

Lookman agreed with Osimhen that the Super Eagles can turn their World Cup disappointment inti motivation

"Obviously, that was disappointing for all of us, we know that we bear that also," Lookman said. "Hopefully we can use that pain into something positive and turn it into something powerful to drive us."