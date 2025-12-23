Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye England midfielders

Nedum Onuoha discusses whether Manchester United should review their squad depth or look into Ruben Amorim's technical decisions during games. (1:18)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is on Manchester United's radar, while Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga is a target for Chelsea and Manchester City. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Alex Scott is one of several Bournemouth players who are attracting the interest of big Premier League clubs. Visionhaus/Getty Images

- Manchester United have added Bournemouth star Alex Scott to their midfield shortlist, The Sun reports. Coach Ruben Amorim wants to sign two central midfielders next summer as the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte could all leave the club. Scott has been a mainstay for Bournemouth this season and recently received his first England call-up. However, United are also tracking the development of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, all of whom are expected to be cost a fee of around £100 million to sign. Meanwhile, talkSPORT reports that Atlético Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Al Hilal's Rúben Neves two feasible options to sign a midfielder in January. England international Gallagher is keen on making a return to the Premier League, and could be available for around £35m next month.

- Chelsea and Manchester City are both considering January moves for Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga, according to TEAMtalk. Monga, 16, made his Premier League debut for the Foxes last season at the age of 15 years and 271 days, and has become a regular in the team following their relegation to the Championship. The England youth international has made 14 appearances this season, scoring the first goal of his senior career in August.

- Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi will become a free agent in January after mutually agreeing to terminate his AC Milan contract, Fabrizio Romano reports. The forward has been frozen out of the first team squad at San Siro since the summer of 2024, but will soon be free to find a new club. Origi played just 27 times for Milan in Serie A, scoring twice.

- Crystal Palace face competition from Aston Villa in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson, according to TEAMtalk. The Wales international has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs this season, potentially opening the door to a winter exit. The club are said to be "open" to the idea of letting Johnson leave in January, who could be available for up to £40m. That fee may lure Villa into a bid, as Unai Emery is looking to add depth to a squad currently just three points off the top of the Premier League table.

- West Ham United and Benfica are "monitoring" the situation of Lorenzo Lucca at Napoli, according to Nicolo Schira. Lucca is on loan at the Serie A champions, who have a future obligation to make the move permanent. However, that doesn't become active until February, meaning the Hammers could swoop in January with an offer of their own. Juventus are also said to have asked for information about the player.

- AC Milan could make a move for Axel Disasi in January, as Chelsea are open to letting the defender leave the club. (Football Italia)

- Al Ettifaq are interested in signing Mario Balotelli and could offer the Italian a contract until 2028. (Nicolo Schira)

- FC Midtjylland striker Franculino Djú remains on Bayern Munich's shortlist for next summer. However, the Bundesliga champions could alternatively turn their attention to Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani in their search for a Harry Kane back-up. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Bayer Leverkusen are exploring a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Harry Howell next summer. Talks are already underway between the two clubs. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Nice have made an approach for Fiorentina midfielder Amir Richardson, who is on the shortlist of several clubs for January. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle United are locked in negotiations over the proposed transfer of William Osula. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Fenerbahçe could swoop for Zenit striker Mateo Cassierra, after recent contact was made with the player. (Rudy Galetti)

- Flamengo are targeting a move for Fenerbahçe star Anderson Talisca at the end of the European season. (Ekrem Konur)