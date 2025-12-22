Open Extended Reactions

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves has finalised details to acquire Portuguese third division club Sporting Clube de São João de Ver, sources told ESPN Brazil's Bruno Andrade.

Alves, now 42, is also considering signing a six-month contract to play for the outfit, sources said.

Earlier this year, Alves had a rape conviction overturned on appeal by a Spanish court.

Dani Alves has not played since January 2023. Getty Images

That court ruled that there was "insufficient evidence" to rule out Alves' presumption of innocence.

Alves has not played since January 2023 when he was arrested in Barcelona after being accused of sexually abusing a woman.

He was kept in jail from Jan. 20, 2023 to March 2024 until he was released after paying €1 million (then $1.2m) for bail while awaiting his appeal.

Since his release from prison, Alves has been working behind the scenes in football, especially in Europe, as an agent, but always with the idea of returning to the pitch and eventually getting his coaching certificate.

He has been training at home and believes he only needs 30 days to regain match fitness and be available for his new team.

Alves last played in January 8, 2023, in Liga MX, when he represented Pumas, who terminated his contract following his arrest.

Sources said has the support of a group of Brazilian investors to finalize the purchase of Sporting Clube de São João de Ver, a club based in the Aveiro region.

The team currently has three Brazilian players in its squad, including former Palmeiras winger Washington.