Gabriel Jesus could start for Arsenal against Crystal Palace - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta hinted he was ready to hand Gabriel Jesus his first start in 345 days in Arsenal's Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will take on Oliver Glasner's side at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in a competition Arteta hopes will end his near six-year wait for a trophy.

Jesus struck a hat trick in Arsenal's last-eight win against Palace last season before they fell to Newcastle in the semifinals.

The Brazil international then spent 11 months on the sidelines after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

But following three substitute appearances in Arsenal's wins against Club Brugge, Wolves and Everton, Jesus could be unleashed from the start against Palace, with Arteta set to rotate a side which will face six fixtures in 20 days.

Chelsea await Arsenal in the last four if they can see off Palace.

"Yes he is [ready to start], and you can tell," Arteta said of the former Manchester City forward.

"You can see now, not only in games but every day in training how much he wants it so he's going to deserve a chance soon.

"It has been a real intense journey. When he joined us he lifted the belief, the spirit and the energy of the team and he gave something very different to what we already had and was very impressive.

"Then he had some very bad injuries and that hasn't allowed him to have the consistency we need from a very important player.

"He is back and his fighting spirit, his desire to always prepare in the best way is unbelievable. The team is together now and we need to use it."

Gabriel Jesus is yet to start for Arsenal since making his return from injury. (Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Jesus could take the place of Viktor Gyökeres, who, despite scoring from the penalty spot in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday, has not found the back of the net from open play in his last six appearances.

In midfield, Declan Rice continues to impress for Arsenal and he has been hailed by Wayne Rooney as the natural successor to Harry Kane as England captain.

Rooney saw Rice deliver another statement performance against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and -- speaking on the BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show -- the former England skipper said: "I have to say, Declan Rice is incredible and it was a pleasure watching him [on Saturday].

"He was all over the pitch and his decision-making, when to pass it, where to pass it, what foot to pass it to, his detail on his pass, he was absolutely incredible.

"Obviously Harry Kane's the captain, but he [Rice] is the future captain of England. He's the one who's probably waiting for Harry to hang his boots up at some point.

"Then he's the right one to take over because just his drive, his personality, everyone seems to love him, who knows him, who's close to him. He's irreplaceable for England."