Brutal stats prove Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola have the same favourite opponent in Premier League

Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola have both got the same favourite club to play against in the Premier League according to a series of eye-catching statistics.

City's 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday was the latest opportunity for Haaland and Guardiola to extend their personal records against their unfortunate opponents.

Star striker Haaland bagged a brace and assist to ramp up his goal tally against West Ham to 11 -- only against RB Leipzig has he scored more (12) against a singular club. The English club that Haaland has the second-most goals against is Wolves (10).

For Haaland, who ended West Ham's hopes to get out of the relegation zone heading into Christmas, his brace tipped his goal tally in the Premier League to 19 this season, the most of anyone in Europe's top five leagues.

Erling Haaland scored a brace vs. West Ham. getty

His 104th Premier League goal also eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 103 in the competition.

Haaland scored in his seventh multi-goal game in the Premier League this season, to continue and extend the striker and manager's West Ham dominance. That is also the most in Europe's top five leagues.

Guardiola hasn't beaten a singular club more times than he has West Ham after extending his unbeaten run against the club to 21 games. He has won 18 and drawn three of his meetings with West Ham.

Tijjani Reijnders scored to bring City's record of scoring three or more goals against West Ham to six consecutive Premier League fixtures, making them the third team in top-flight league history to extend a sixth straight win against a single opponent having scored three or more goals in each match.

- Man City's Haaland brings back iconic robot goal celebration

- Erling Haaland beats Ronaldo's Premier League goal tally, in less than 50% of his matches

ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.