For someone who scores so many goals, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is not usually the most enthusiastic when it comes to celebrating them.

There has been the odd exception, such as when he marks hitting the back of the net by adopting the lotus position and appearing to enter a "zen" state while sitting cross-legged on the field. But for the most part, the Norway international is an understated character who is happy to let his football do the talking for him.

However, recently he has revived a classic goal celebration to add to his repertoire: The Robot.

He hit the celebration in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Nov. 2, and he doubled down on Saturday when he scored the opener in the 3-0 win over West Ham United.

The celebration's most famous foray from the breakdance mat to the football pitch came in 2006, when England striker Peter Crouch performed it in a pre-FIFA World Cup friendly win over Jamaica. It became his trademark, and Prince William even once asked Crouch to hit the move when the future king visited England's training ground.

Crouch is keen to remind everyone who the true robo-GOAT is. After that Bournemouth game, the former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur forward posted on social media: "I walked so they could run."

Now, Haaland has picked up the mantle. Given his remorseless quest for goals is like that of The Terminator, it seems rather fitting.