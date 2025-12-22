Wayne Rooney: Arsenal's Declan Rice is a future England captain

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he's "very happy" for Viktor Gyökeres after he scored the winner for Arsenal in their 1-0 victory over Everton. (0:11)

Wayne Rooney has earmarked Declan Rice as a future captain of England on the back of his strong performances for Arsenal this season.

Rice has been a mainstay in Arsenal's title push this season, starting all but one of their games in the Premier League this season.

The midfielder has worn the captain's armband on occassion for the Gunners, and has done so twice for England too in Harry Kane's absence.

"For me, he's the one who's probably waiting for Harry [Kane] to hang up his boots at some point," Rooney said in the latest episode of BBC Sport's The Wayne Rooney Show.

"He was all over the pitch [against Everton]. His decision-making -- when to pass it, where to pass it, what foot to pass it to, his detail on his pass -- it was a pleasure to watch. He was absolutely incredible.

"He was splitting centre-backs, taking the ball off [Arsenal's] centre-backs, acting as a third centre-back, then next minute he's in the box, trying to score a goal. Sometimes, some of the stuff he does is a bit underrated.

"He's the right one to take over [Kane] for me, because [of] his drive, his personality. Everyone seems to love him, who knows him, who's close to him. He's irreplaceable for England."