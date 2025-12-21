Open Extended Reactions

RABAT, Morocco -- Brahim Diaz's opener and a stunning Ayoub El Kaabi overhead kick saw Africa Cup of Nations hosts Morocco defeat Comoros 2-0 in the tournament opener on Sunday, with the competition favourites living up to their billing despite not enjoying the walkover that some had anticipated.

Soufiane Rahimi had his first-half penalty saved before Diaz, who had been the top scorer during the qualifying campaign, finished from close range in the 55th minute following a cross from Noussair Mazraoui to help the Atlas Lions finally subdue the stubborn minnows.

20 minutes later, substitute El Kaabi added a second, pirouetting in front of goal to send a lofted ball forward by Anass Salah-Eddine to sent an overhead kick beyond the excellent Yannick Pandor in the Comoran goal to make sure of victory.

Dominant throughout -- Morocco registered 66 percent possession and largely limited their opponents to opportunities on the counterattack -- frustration had begun to creep in for the hosts before Diaz settled some nerves with the opener early in the second half.

The atmosphere had been bubbling with expectation ahead of kickoff, with the capacity crowd in attendance at the 68,700 Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium reserving a hero's welcome for both Prince Moulay Hassan -- the heir to the throne -- who greeted the players before kickoff, and captain Achraf Hakimi, who was presented with the CAF African Footballer of the Year award he won last month.

Hakimi was omitted from the starting lineup by head coach Walid Regragui as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Nov. 4, with Mazraoui starting at right-back in his stead.

The Manchester United man, whose arrival in camp had prompted a tug of war between club and country, the former ultimately appealing to FIFA for assistance, was influential throughout, with Morocco seeking to focus their attacks down wide areas to stretch and trouble their compact opponents.

The visitors' nerves were evident early on when Pandor kicked the ball straight out of play from a goal kick in the third minute, but he was to redeem himself minutes later when Diaz was felled in the box by a clumsy challenge by Iyad Mohamed.

The referee awarded a penalty after consulting the VAR, although Pandor saved Rahimi's poor penalty with his knees to the delight of the vocal Comoros fans behind the goal.

Morocco players celebrate after scoring a goal against Morocco in the AFCON opener. Getty Images

Nonetheless, Morocco dominated proceedings, seeking to forge attacking angles with their sharp passing, swift movement and incisive dribbling around the Comoran box.

The visitors defended the edge of their box stoutly, but lacked composure when in possession, with forward Rafiki Said thanklessly having to chase down high balls as their only outlet.

Morocco also encountered another early setback when veteran centreback Romain Saïss was withdrawn with injury in the 13th, having earlier gone down clutching his hamstring, although Comoros were unable to exploit their misfortune.

They did have their chances though, with Yassine Bounou looking like he'd been caught out in the 19th minute when Said took the ball around him, only to be flagged for offside, while Faiz Selamani looked bright for Comoros, who began to settle into the game after Pandor's save from the spot.

Morocco's frustration had begun to grow before Diaz's opener, with Rahimi unnecessarily tussling with the opposition defenders, Regragui looking increasingly fraught on the touchline and supporters beginning to use lasers on the visiting players and referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala.

The official consulted VAR again late in the first half when Diaz appeared to have been brought down in the box, only for the Real Madrid man to be adjudged to have used his arm in the moments before the would-be foul.

It mattered little when he struck the opener in the 55th minute, beginning the move that led to Sofyan Amrabat's lofted ball picking out Mazraoui, whose low cross found Diaz unmarked in the box.

The Comoros nearly responded immediately, with Said breaking through on goal, flummoxing Saiss's replacement Jawad El Yamiq with some fine footwork, only to be smothered by the advancing Bounou, while Pandor was also called into action to pull off a fine double save just after the hour mark, denying the lively Ismael Saibari in the process.

El Kaabi, introduced as a 65th-minute substitute for the Ramini, made sure of victory 11 minutes later, demonstrated the invention that makes him such a tantalising option for Regragui when he leapt to meet Salah-Eddine's forward ball with an overhead kick that guaranteed a winning start for the title favourites.

The other two Group A teams -- Mali and Zambia -- begin their campaign in Casablanca on Monday, with Morocco set to face Mali in Rabat on Boxing Day as they look to progress to the knockouts. Comoros will look to get their first points on the board against Zambia in Casablanca on the 26th.