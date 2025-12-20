Liverpool's Alexander Isak limps off injured after scoring at Spurs

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Alexander Isak could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in his team's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Isak was introduced as a half-time substitute in north London and opened the scoring against 10-man Spurs with a cool finish in the 56th minute.

However, the Sweden international was immediately forced off after a coming together with Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven inside the penalty area in which he appeared to injure his right knee.

Alexander Isak limped off after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He did not need a stretcher but looked in a lot of pain as he hobbled off the pitch, with Liverpool now facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of his injury.

It is yet more disappointment for the 26-year-old, who has endured a difficult start to life on Merseyside following his acrimonious summer move from Newcastle United.

The £125 million ($167m) striker has scored just three goals in all competitions since joining Liverpool on transfer deadline day and was sidelined for a spell earlier in the season with a groin problem.