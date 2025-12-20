Tottenham vs Liverpool: Live updates from Premier League fixture as both teams seek momentum

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool travel to north London for the Premier League's evening kickoff on Saturday, where they face Tottenham Hotspur. You can follow all the updates from the match, as they happen, in our live blog bloew.

Liverpool have relieved some of the pressure that was forming on Arne Slot with recent performances being improved. The Reds are unbeaten in their last five games, and have won two in a row now -- against Inter Milan and Brighton & Hove Albion. With Mohamed Salah now away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, there are some selection issues for Slot to deal with. Cody Gakpo is ruled out too, and as is Joe Gomez. Gomez's place at right-back will be taken by Conor Bradley, and jeremie Frimpong is back with the squad too. However, Liverpool's options in attack are dwindling, particularly with Slot not trusting Federico Chiesa regularly to start games.

Spurs need to find form again, and they need to find some kind of consistency. They were soundly beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest last week. Recent history isn't particularly kind to Spurs either, in the fixture. Last season, they faced Liverpool four times, won one and lost three, and conceded 15 goals in those games.

Spurs will have to be much better defensively as they look to try and stop the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.