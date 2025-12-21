Barcelona's Andreas Christensen faces lengthy absence with ACL injury

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a partial ACL tear in training on Saturday.

Christensen, 29, made his first start since September in Tuesday's Copa del Rey tie against Guadalajara, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 win.

However, Barça say he suffered an "unfortunate twist of the knee" this weekend, ruling him out of Sunday's LaLiga game against Villarreal and for the foreseeable future.

"After tests carried out on the player, a conservative course of treatment has been chosen," the club said in a short statement. "The player's recovery time will depend on his development."

It's the latest in a string of injuries Christensen, who is out of contract next summer, has suffered over the last two years.

The Danish centre-back was limited to just six appearances in all competitions last season, mainly due to an Achilles problem, while a calf injury sidelined him earlier in the current campaign.

Andreas Christensen faces a long absence after suffering a partial ACL tear in training. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Prior to that, he had made 74 appearances in his first two years at the club after joining from Chelsea on a free transfer, playing a key role as Barça won LaLiga in 2022-23. Christensen's injury leaves Barça short in the middle of defence, with Ronald Araújo also currently absent after being granted a mental health break.

Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín, a converted full-back, are currently the preferred centre-back pairing, but Jules Koundé and Eric García are also options to play there if required.

The shortage could see Barça turn to the transfer market in January. A source told ESPN earlier this month that, providing Araújo returns to action in 2026, they would not be active mid-season, but Christensen's injury could change that stance.