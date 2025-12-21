Shaka Hislop discusses Bayern Munich's 2-2 home draw to Mainz 05 as he believes the team are missing Luis Diaz. (1:55)

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is wanted by a host of other top European clubs, while Manchester United will be made to wait for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Thiago Silva, 41, joins Porto until end of the season

- Amorim: Man Utd focused on long-term needs in Jan.

- American coach Matarazzo hired by Real Sociedad

Michael Olise has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists for Bayern Munich so far this season. hristina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, according to Christian Falk. The three clubs are reported to be among several teams keen on the 24-year-old, with the Reds potentially looking to him as a future successor for Mohamed Salah. A move to secure Olise from the Bundesliga champions is expected to be difficult, as the France international has a contract at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029. Olise has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 23 matches so far this season.

- Brighton & Hove Albion will dismiss all offers for Manchester United target Carlos Baleba until 2027, according to The Times. While the Seagulls are open to moving on from the 21-year-old midfielder in the future, they are set to stand firm next summer amid interest from Old Trafford. United are still expected to make multiple signings in midfield, and they could pivot to either Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, 21, or 23-year-old Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

- An enquiry has been sent to Barcelona by Aston Villa regarding goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Premier League club are concerned about recent back problems that No. 1 Emiliano Martínez has suffered, and Villa believe the 33-year-old Germany international could be a strong replacement. Ter Stegen is keen to play regular first-team football to bolster his chances of being the No. 1 for Germany at the FIFA World Cup, with Girona and clubs in the Saudi Pro League also looking at him. Argentina goalkeeper Martínez was prepared to leave Villa for Manchester United last summer, but a concrete bid never materialised.

- Real Madrid are "actively considering" letting attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono leave on loan in January, Calciomercato reports. The 18-year-old wants to play more regularly ahead of the World Cup amid hopes of being selected by Argentina, but he has struggled so far to garner frequent minutes for manager Xabi Alonso. It is said that Los Blancos would have no interest in agreeing to a permanent deal away from the Bernabéu, while no clubs in the Serie A have made an approach for him despite reports.

- Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on the situation of Manchester United attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho, according to TEAMtalk. Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing the 25-year-old back for a third spell at the club, while Monaco and Como have also held talks with his representatives. Sancho is on loan at Aston Villa this season, and the Old Trafford hierarchy don't plan to bring him back, but Villa intend to keep him for the remainder of his loan rather than open up the possibility of a switch in January. He has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:34 Will Salah's Liverpool situation impact his performances for Egypt? Ed Dove wonders if a fresh Mohamed Salah will give Egypt their best shot at AFCON glory in recent years.

OTHER RUMORS

- Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is prioritising a move to Liverpool over Manchester City. (Guardian)

- Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are interested in FC Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju. (Christian Falk)

- Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Sule is on the radar of AC Milan. He is set to become a free agent in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, and there is a release clause in the 23-year-old's contract that allows him to be signed for a fee of €30m. (Christian Falk)

- Colorado Rapids are closing in on a move to sign Lens midfielder Hamzat Ojediran. (Foot Mercato)

- FC Dallas are close to reaching an agreement with Mjallby AIF for winger Herman Johansson. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Everton, Sunderland, and West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Roma striker Artem Dovbyk. (Nicolo Schira)

- Inter Milan are the latest team looking at Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan. He has previously been linked with Manchester City. (Tuttosport)

- An approach for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Elye Wahi is being weighed up by OGC Nice. (Foot Mercato)

- Sassuolo are among the teams interested in Genoa attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni, who is on loan from Intern Milan. (Corriere dello Sport)

- On-loan Roma left-back Kostas Tsimikas could return to Liverpool in January. (Nicolo Schira)

- Clubs in Saudi Arabia and China are looking at former Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori, who is currently a free agent. (Rudy Galetti)