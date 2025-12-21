Broos and Williams expect 'target on Bafana backs' at AFCON

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams are expecting a tougher test at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco than they faced two years ago, when they finished third in Ivory Coast.

Both have tipped hosts Morocco as favourites to clinch the title. Although goalkeeper Williams admitted it would be a "dream" to lift the tournament, he is expecting opponents to generally be far better prepared to face Bafana Bafana than they were two years ago.

"Obviously, people know what South Africa, the team, is about now. Like I mentioned, we've been unbeaten for the past two years," Williams told the media on Sunday, ahead of South Africa's Monday AFCON opener against Angola in Marrakesh.

South Africa's only defeat in a match overseen by Broos since the last AFCON was to Lesotho via forfeit in March this year as a result of fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"Along the way, we've beaten some big boys as well. We've beaten Morocco [in the round of 16 at the last AFCON]; we haven't lost to Nigeria [since being knocked out in the semifinals in Ivory Coast on penalties] -- we've played two draws [in World Cup qualifying]. People take a keen interest in Bafana Bafana now to see that there is a team that can perform - that can play against the best," Williams continued.

"We know, coming into this AFCON, that it's a bit different. We know that we will have a target on our back -- people will do their analysis on us, but it's a good headache to have for us, because now we know the level has increased, so that means we need to increase our level as well if we want to compete.

"If we want to compete; if we want to have a good tournament, we need to double our efforts from the previous AFCON."

Williams said that several teams would be in the running to lift the title on January 18, with Bafana being "one of them". However, he acknowledged: "It's not an easy tournament to win; it's so hard. We believe that we can go a step further - we've got the ability and we've got the quality, but we need to show up and show how far we've come as a team.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos was reluctant to hand his side the "favourites" tag. Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I think the big favourites will always be the host nation and it's obviously for them to lose, but we believe we can go all the way. For us, our objective is to go a step further than the previous AFCON and that is to show growth."

Broos echoed Williams' words and was reluctant to hand his side the "favourites" tag. He said: "It's always very dangerous to put yourself as the favourites. I think this is something that has to be done by media or supporters.

"The only thing I can say is that this AFCON will be tougher than the one in Ivory Coast. You know why? Because I don't think that the big countries will make the same mistakes that they did in Ivory Coast.

"As you remember: many big countries... were soon out of the tournament. I think of Egypt, I think of Cameroon, I think of Ghana, Morocco, and so on. That will not happen now. I think they learned their lesson in the last AFCON.

"What that means is: normally, all the big teams will still be there after the group stages. That means it will be very tough to win this AFCON.

"I will not tell you that South Africa are favourites. I think that if you can say [there is] a favourite, then it's Morocco, because Morocco is a very good team and is playing at home. All the rest will be a challenge.

"We will see after the group stages which teams are still there and then maybe, we can change our opinions - but now, for the moment, you will not hear me say South Africa are favourites."

After the clash with Angola, South Africa will travel to Agadir to face Egypt on Boxing Day before rounding off their group stage fixtures against Zimbabwe back in Marrakesh on December 29.

The top two teams in each of the eight groups, together with the four best third-placed teams, will progress to the round of 16. From there on, it will be a straight knockout tournament before the final in Rabat on January 18.