Aston Villa vs. Man United: Bruno Fernandes substituted after apparent injury

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was substituted at halftime of the team's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday with an apparent muscle issue.

Fernandes rubbed the back of his right leg and stopped to stretch it during the first half.

He did not appear with the rest of the United team as they re-emerged for the second half with the score level at 1-1. Centre-back Lisandro Martínez was introduced in Fernandes' place.

Since his United debut on Feb. 1, 2020, Fernandes is the only Premier League player to have played more than 300 competitive games at club level (308) and has missed just 17 of United's 325 matches in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes was replaced by Lisandro Martínez during the interval at Villa Park. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

The Portugal international's apparent injury comes at a bad time for head coach Ruben Amorim who is without eight senior first-team players during what is the busiest period of the season.

Morgan Rogers gave the hosts the lead in the 45th minute, only for Matheus Cunha to bring Amorim's level in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

