Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?

Open Extended Reactions

The transfer window opens in early January across the Premier League, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Spanish LaLiga and Italian Serie A. But clubs have been busy planning their business for months. There were plenty of big moves last summer, so can we expect a repeat?

ESPN's reporters have everything you need to know about the top teams' hopes as they delve into deals that might be in the cards. Who will come in? Who will depart?

PREMIER LEAGUE

ARSENAL

Budget: Money is tight after another big summer outlay, but can be found for the right player.

What does the team need? Not much. Arsenal's summer spend was so comprehensive that they arguably now have the best squad depth in England. There certainly aren't any glaring weaknesses, but whether they will be tempted to add one more attacking player to give them something extra for the second half of the season remains to be seen.

Who are the major targets? Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza is a target as Arsenal have one eye on the future. The 20-year-old has a €20 million release clause in his contract and is also wanted by multiple teams across Europe. The club have looked at Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, and while a formal move couldn't be ruled out, other clubs have shown a stronger interest. Eintracht Frankfurt's Jean-Mattéo Bahoya is a longer-term possibility.

Who could be leaving? Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has publicly suggested the injuries his squad have suffered in the first half of the season highlight why nobody can be allowed to leave midseason. That said, some players may be concerned about a lack of game time. Right back Ben White enjoyed a rare run in the team before getting injured but has lost his place to Jurriën Timber when everyone is available. Similarly, striker Gabriel Jesus will want to stake a claim for Brazil's World Cup squad, but can he do that if he is not featuring every week? There may be some clubs who test that argument late in January.

Any new contracts? Talks are ongoing over new deals for Timber and winger Bukayo Saka, with positive conclusions expected soon. Negotiations are expected to begin in the near future with midfielder Declan Rice. Arteta himself has 18 months left on his deal but earlier this month claimed he had to "earn" a new contract with the club. -- James Olley

play 1:49 Why Nicol believes Semenyo could start at Manchester City Steve Nicol explains why Antoine Semenyo should move to Manchester City over local rivals Manchester United.

MANCHESTER CITY

Budget: Despite a £150 million spree last January, and another £170 million in the summer, City have no PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) concerns and can spend what they want.

What does the team need? Pep Guardiola has reshaped the squad drastically over the past six-to-12 months, so the depth is there if everyone is fit and available. The one area that possibly could be strengthened is right back. Matheus Nunes has played there most often, but he's a natural midfielder. Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso was linked with City last January, but nothing came of it. City have also looked at Newcastle United's Tino Livramento in the past, but it's not the type of deal that is possible in January.

Who are the major targets? There's interest in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, as there's a feeling with a lot of clubs that £65 million for a player of his quality is too good an opportunity to pass up. You can see the attraction. Guardiola's squad is well-stocked with attackers, but he has hinted that players like Jérémy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Savinho need to score more to take the responsibility off striker Erling Haaland. Semenyo would offer that goal-scoring threat.

Who could be leaving? If Semenyo arrives, there's a possibility that one of City's attacking players might have to leave to make room. It won't be Doku, Marmoush or Cherki, so that leaves Savinho and Oscar Bobb. Bobb currently is injured, but if he recovers in time it might be an opportunity for him to go out on loan and get games. City will also be looking to offload midfielder Kalvin Phillips and find another loan option for Claudio Echeverri after his spell at Bayer Leverkusen was cut shot.

Any new contracts? Midfielder Bernardo Silva is likely to leave on a free at the end of the season, but a decision will have to be made on defender John Stones, who also has six months left. The two big contracts City need to sort are Rodri and Phil Foden, who both have deals set to expire in 2027. -- Rob Dawson

play 2:34 Did Aston Villa deserve to beat Manchester United? Janusz Michallik and Rob Dawson both believe Aston Villa were lucky beat Manchester United 2-1 at Villa Park.

ASTON VILLA

Budget: Minimal. It will be loans only as they have been hindered by spending rules.

What does the team need? Villa have struggled to score goals all season, so the ideal scenario for coach Unai Emery would be to recruit a forward to help share the goal-scoring burden with the out-of-form Ollie Watkins. But Villa's finances are incredibly tight -- the 2025 Deloitte Money League highlighted the club's 96% wages-to-revenue ratio -- and there is no headroom to sign players for a fee during January. Villa were fined £9.5 million by UEFA in June for breaching the 80% wages-to-revenue limit, and from the 2026-27 season, Premier League clubs will be restricted to 85% in new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) rules, so Villa must navigate a difficult financial path in January.

Who are the major targets? Villa have a long-standing interest in Brentford forward Igor Thiago, but without a significant departure from Villa Park next month, the club is unlikely to have the funds to pursue a deal. Villa will attempt to identify players who could be available on loan during the transfer window following the success of short-term deals for Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Marco Asensio (PSG) last season.

Who could be leaving? Harvey Elliott arrived on a season-long loan from Liverpool in August, but the England U21 midfielder has been frozen out of the team by Emery and, despite Liverpool having no recall option for the 22-year-old, he is expected to return to Anfield next month. Indeed, Emery confirmed that Villa will not trigger an option to sign him permanently for £35 million in the summer.

Any new contracts? Villa secured star midfielder Morgan Rogers to a new six-year contract in November, so they have already ticked off their priority piece of business. Defender Matty Cash and midfielder John McGinn have also signed new deals in recent months. Meanwhile, Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans is likely to be next on the list due to his contract expiring in June 2027. -- Mark Ogden

play 1:01 Nicol impressed as Chelsea 'dominate' for second half comeback Steve Nicol praises Chelsea's second half performance to draw 2-2 vs. Newcastle in the Premier League.

CHELSEA

Budget: Chelsea must maintain a positive transfer balance for this season and next to comply with UEFA punishments. Money is available, but their spending power would be increased significantly by player outgoings.

What does the team need? It depends who you ask. Manager Enzo Maresca wanted a center back at the end of the summer window due to injuries elsewhere, but Chelsea decided against entering the market. They also looked at a deal for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan but walked away from a deal due to the finances involved. Objectively, they probably need a goalkeeper, a center back and a top-class striker to compete for the Premier League title.

Who are the major targets? The word at Stamford Bridge right now is they are focused more on next summer's window than January, but this is a club that is attracted to a deal if the right circumstances arise. Chelsea are not expected to revive a deal for Maignan as things stand. Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is of interest, but he recently signed a long-term deal. The club ha alsready signed Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda and Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha for the 2026-27 season, in addition to two teenagers: forward Dastan Satpayev and left back Denner Evangelista.

Who could be leaving? There are several members of the so-called "Bomb Squad" -- players training away from the first team after being deemed surplus to requirements -- who will look to revive their careers next month. Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi are two, while young winger Tyrique George was on the brink of joining Fulham in the summer before Chelsea pulled the plug late due to Liam Delap's injury.

Any new contracts? In a word, no. Key players all have long-term contracts. -- Olley

play 2:30 Will Liverpool need to sign a replacement for Isak in January? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens talk about Alexander Isak's injury against Tottenham and debate whether Liverpool will need to bring in a replacement striker.

LIVERPOOL

Budget: Having spent close to £450 million in the summer, Liverpool will not have planned to break the bank in what is a notoriously difficult transfer window. But, with more reinforcements needed following a turbulent start to the season, Arne Slot's side may be forced into a rethink, and they are still compliant with PSR and UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules after generating more than £200 million from outgoing player transfers in the summer.

What does the team need? The most glaring area for improvement is at center back. Liverpool signed 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer, however the teenager is expected to miss the entirety of the campaign after sustaining an ACL injury in September. With the Reds' deadline day move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi having collapsed at the 11th hour, boosting the backline should be the priority for Slot and the club hierarchy. Liverpool would also benefit from reinforcements on the wing, having failed to replace the pace and dynamism of Luis Díaz, who joined Bayern Munich for €75 million in July.

Who are the major targets? Considering Guéhi went as far as having a medical back in September, it is fair to say Liverpool will be among his suitors in the upcoming windows, although they are expected to face competition from other clubs in the Premier League and in Europe. The defender could also choose to wait until the summer to make his move as a free agent. Up front, sources told ESPN that Liverpool are interested in AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo but, as with Guéhi, they will likely face stern competition for his signing.

Who could be leaving? After all the turmoil of the past few weeks, the obvious one to keep an eye on is Mohamed Salah. After the 33-year-old forward accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" in an incendiary interview in early December, after he was dropped for three games straight, it looked like his time at Liverpool could be coming to an end. However, his inclusion in the squad against Brighton & Hove Albion hinted at the possibility of a reconciliation with Slot and the Anfield hierarchy. Conversations over his future are expected to continue in the coming weeks, though it will be interesting to see if there is any movement from Saudi Arabia -- a league that has long been interested in signing him.

Any new contracts? Ibrahima Konaté's contract is set to expire in the summer, and sources told ESPN that Liverpool have not yet given up hope of agreeing to a new deal with the France international. Left back Andy Robertson, 31, is also out of contract at the end of the campaign. -- Beth Lindop

play 1:36 Burley: Man United have massive midfield issues Craig Burley believes Manchester United's midfield is a key issue Ruben Amorim must address.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Budget: Not massive, but they could stretch to the £65 million required to pay Semenyo's release clause.

What does the team need? In terms of what the squad actually needs, manager Ruben Amorim is desperate for central midfielders and wing backs. The issue, though, which Amorim has already pointed out, is that their preferred targets in those positions might not be available in January. Players like Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are top of United's wish list, but won't become serious options until the end of the season.

Who are the major targets? The major target in January is Semenyo. Winger is not an area of the squad that is in need of another body -- unless he can be converted into a left wing back -- but the release clause in his contract at Bournemouth makes him a market opportunity that is too good to turn down. His is proven in the Premier League and only 25 years old, so he fits the profile of player United are looking for. They will face significant competition from Manchester City and Liverpool, but United are expected to be in the mix.

Who could be leaving? There's interest in Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee. The pair haven't played as much as they would have liked this season and both will explore any offers that come in. The question is whether United will let them leave. Neither have been completely frozen out, and Amorim needs at least 20 players ... not just 11. Any decision is likely to be delayed until the end of the window, when Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are back from the Africa Cup of Nations. Bruno Fernandes' injury could also have an impact.

Any new contracts? United have a decision to make on center back Harry Maguire and midfielder Casemiro, who are both out of contract at the end of the season but have an option that could be triggered to keep them both until 2027. If they stay, they likely will have to agree to a significant pay cut as United are trying to reduce the wage bill. -- Dawson

play 1:45 Michalik: Romero should be stripped of Spurs captaincy Janusz Michalik believes Tottenham should consider stripping Cristian Romero of the captaincy after his late red card vs. Liverpool.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Budget: Spurs have a healthy amount to spend given a strong PSR position and a tight wage bill.

What does the team need? More firepower and creativity. Spurs are missing James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke -- although the latter is due back soon -- and missed out on signing Eberechi Eze, Savinho and Morgan Gibbs-White in the summer. Although Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani were signed late, Spurs look short in attack. They may also look for cover at center back.

Who are the major targets? Semenyo is a possible target, as Spurs inquired about the Bournemouth winger in the summer. Other Premier League clubs are circling now, however. Spurs also have been linked with an ambitious move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo, although that would appear to be a difficult deal to execute.

Who could be leaving? Winger Brennan Johnson has attracted interest from Crystal Palace, while midfielder Yves Bissouma has not played under Thomas Frank yet.

Any new contracts? Spurs are keen to get star defender Micky van de Ven to sign improved terms, although there is no immediate pressure given he is contracted until 2029. Defender Ben Davies and Bissouma are out of contract at the end of the season, but so far no negotiations have taken place. Spurs triggered a one-year option in Davies' contract last summer to take him through to the end of this season. -- Olley

play 1:50 Who has the edge in the LaLiga title race? The 'ESPN FC' crew react to Barcelona beating Villarreal 2-0 in LaLiga.

EUROPE

BARCELONA

Budget: Barcelona start with nothing to spend, but could find ways to raise cash by de-registering injured defender Andreas Christensen or moving on players.

What does the team need? Barça need defenders. They didn't replace Iñigo Martínez last summer, Christensen is unlikely to play much of a role again this season after partially tearing his ACL and Ronald Araújo's availability remains unclear after he was granted a mental health break. There is no experience at center back, with 18-year-old Pau Cubarsí currently paired with converted left back Gerard Martín, leaving no backup for left back Alejandro Balde. At right back, Jules Koundé's cover is provided by Eric García, who is currently playing in midfield.

Who are the major targets? Barça plan to invest in a center back next summer. Aston Villa's Pau Torres and Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck are among the options, while Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi have also been linked. Perhaps only Guéhi, who is out of contract in June, would be a January option, though. Coach Hansi Flick will meet with sporting director Deco this week to analyze what other names may be available, even if only on a short-term basis.

Who could be leaving? Barça don't have enough cover in any outfield positions to let anyone leave. One option they do have, though, is to de-register Christensen if he's confirmed to be out for four or more months and use his salary space to bring in someone. In goal, on the other hand, there is cover. Joan García is backed up by Wojciech Szczęsny and Marc-André ter Stegen. The latter would be allowed to leave, however a lot of factors will determine whether he does and, ultimately, it may come down to how desperate he is to be Germany's No. 1 at the World Cup next summer.

Any new contracts? Barça have got most of their young stars to sign long-term deals in the past 12 months. Christensen's contract is up in 2026, but he's likely to leave for free after his latest injury, while 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski's terms also expire at the end of the season. Barça have not ruled out an extension, but are in no rush to make a final decision. They also must decide if they will execute an option to sign Man United loanee Marcus Rashford permanently for around €30 million, before turning their attention to Ferran Torres and Dro Fernández, whose deals are up in 2027. -- Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens

REAL MADRID

Budget: Madrid's latest published accounts included liquid assets of €166 million. Despite spending big to bring in Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, Franco Mastantuono and Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, they could invest heavily in January if they wanted to.

What does the team need? Madrid's season so far has highlighted their ongoing need for a creative, ballplaying midfielder, a position they opted not to strengthen last summer, going against the preferences of coach Xabi Alonso. Elsewhere, their defensive fragility -- exacerbated by a string of injuries -- has suggested they could do with a young, versatile option in defense, too, ideally one who could cover at center back and full back.

Who are the major targets? Right now, Madrid are not planning to make any signings, sources have told ESPN. Senior club executives believe the squad is ample, and strong enough to compete for trophies on multiple fronts, and should be performing better than they have so far under Alonso this campaign.

Who could be leaving? Young striker Endrick is set to join Lyon on loan, having played just 11 minutes in LaLiga this season. Madrid were willing to consider a move last summer, but the Brazil international opted to stay and fight for opportunities, which haven't materialized, with Kylian Mbappé almost ever-present and Alonso preferring Gonzalo García as an alternative. Rodrygo has also been linked with a move, but seems back in favor now.

Any new contracts? Defenders Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are all out of contract in June 2026, but any decisions on their futures -- with Carvajal the most likely to stay -- will come later in the season. Otherwise, the highest-profile contract saga is Vinícius Júnior, but sources have told ESPN that the Brazil forward's situation could now remain unresolved until after the 2026 World Cup. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodra

ATLÉTICO MADRID

Budget: Atletico invested heavily in eight new signings last summer -- Álex Baena, Dávid Hancko, Johnny Cardoso, Giacomo Raspadori, Thiago Almada, Matteo Ruggeri, Marc Pubill and Nico González for a total of around €170 million -- and consequently have limited funds to spend now.

What does the team need? "In theory, we're fine as we are," director of football Mateu Alemany told Movistar on Sunday. "But our obligation is to be aware of what might happen. We're prepared. There's no concrete need that we've defined with the boss, for someone to come in. We'll see what happens in the market." However, sources have told ESPN that while Atletico's squad is well-balanced, the club may look to add a full back in January, with coach Diego Simeone unconvinced by his options -- Ruggeri and Javi Galán -- at left back. They also would be open to bringing in a central midfielder if Conor Gallagher were to leave.

Who are the major targets? None have been identified as yet.

Who could be leaving? Galán could depart, if an attractive offer arrived. Gallagher has never entirely convinced Simeone as a starter, and there is interest in him from the Premier League. Of the summer signings, Raspadori has underperformed and may wish to get more minutes elsewhere.

Any new contracts? Captain Koke, 33, was supposed to play a reduced role this season, but has ended up being increasingly important. His deal is up in the summer, but he's unlikely to renew before the end of the campaign. Otherwise, whether Nico Gonzalez's loan deal becomes permanent depends on whether the conditions to activate his compulsory clause are met between now and May. -- Kirkland and Rodra

play 1:55 How much are Bayern Munich missing Luis Diaz? Shaka Hislop discusses Bayern Munich's 2-2 home draw to Mainz 05 as he believes the team are missing Luis Diaz.

BAYERN MUNICH

Budget: There's always a budget if a target becomes available, but the club is mindful of costs.

What does the team need? Perhaps some cover on the wings to mitigate an unfortunate injury to Diaz, but Bayern Munich have publicly said they're unlikely to be doing business on a big scale in January. "We've learned in football to never rule anything out completely, but it's not planned because we're well-equipped," sporting director Christoph Freund said. The squad is also welcoming back two key figures who have missed the season so far: Left back Alphonso Davies is back after his ACL injury, and forward Jamal Musiala is progressing in his recovery from the horrific leg break he suffered in the summer. Young forward Jonah Kusi-Asare could also return from Fulham, as he's barely featured on loan for them this season.

Who are the major targets? Bayern love snapping up a player at the end of a contract (Jonathan Tah being the latest example) and are long-term admirers of Guéhi. Liverpool's Konate, Dortmund's Schlotterback and RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba have all been mentioned as potential defensive options. Bayern have also been linked with Ecuador youngster Virgilio Olaya, FC Cologne winger Said El Mala, Hoffenheim forward Fisnik Asllani, Anderlecht midfielder Nathan de Cat, Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio and Feyenoord right back Givairo Read. They'll likely keep a close eye on Bruno Fernandes' situation at Manchester United while there's also the loan of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to sort -- though reports suggest they won't take up the €65 million permanent option in the summer.

Who could be leaving? Right back Sacha Boey looks set to leave if the club receive a suitable offer amid interest from Crystal Palace. There's also interest in young forward Adin Licina from AC Milan, Sporting CP and others as he's likely to have his pathway blocked by the abundance of attacking talent at hand. Midfielder Leon Goretzka also has suitors, but despite being on the periphery this season, he's unlikely to be allowed to leave. Full back Raphaël Guerreiro, whose contract is up in the summer, is also getting interest from Benfica, while goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is on the radar of Southampton.

Any new contracts? There are a few on the to-do list here. Eberl has recently spoken about extending Konrad Laimer's deal, but the club also has Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano, Manuel Neuer, Goretzka and Guerreiro out of contract at the end of the season. Gnabry should sign an extension, while Bayern are keen to keep Upamecano, amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid. Talks with Neuer will continue into the New Year, while the futures of Goretzka and Guerreiro are up in the air. Out of these, you feel Upamecano is the one they'll prioritize. -- Tom Hamilton

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Budget: They like a January loan move, but there is a pot to dip into if needed, and they'd be able to find around €20 million for the right target. Outgoings will likely dictate how active they are.

What does the team need? The squad is well-balanced, but any business is likely to be dependent on who leaves. One player who has a foot out the door is striker Fábio Silva, despite only signing for the club in August. If he does leave, then BVB could look for a replacement up front.

Who are the major targets? They've been linked with Hoffenheim's Asllani, who has a €30 million release clause, and Cologne winger El Mala (along with most of Europe). Defender Aaron Anselmino has impressed on loan from Chelsea, and the club is likely to explore the possibility of making that a permanent deal at some point in early 2026.

Who could be leaving? Captain Schlotterback's future is shrouded in doubt, amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Young forward Karim Adeyemi has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea amid new contract talks, while Silva looks destined for LaLiga -- with Sevilla and Real Betis interested. Brentford have been heavily linked with left back Almugera Kabar, while Curaçao forward Jordi Paulina could also be on the move. Barcelona have been linked with full back Julian Ryerson, U.S. youth international winger Cole Campbell looks set for a move to Club Brugge, while forward Julien Duranville is likely to leave on loan. Veteran midfielder Emre Can has seen interest from Turkey, while the club would listen to offers for midfielder Salih Özcan.

Any new contracts? There are several contracts up in June with Pascal Gross, Niklas Süle, Julian Brandt, Can and Özcan's deals all expiring. Dortmund are keen to extend Can's contract, while Gross and Özcan look set to leave. Meanwhile, Brandt and Sule will likely have to take pay cuts if they are to stay. -- Hamilton

play 2:09 Was 2025 PSG's best year ever? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss all of PSG's achievements this year after their win in the Intercontinental Cup final.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Budget: It has been an exceptional financial year for PSG. The club broke all its records in terms of revenue after winning six trophies, including the Champions League, while also reaching the lucrative Club World Cup final. So there is around €100 million available for Luis Enrique.

What does the team need? Not much. Luis Enrique is very happy with his squad. Injuries hit the dressing room hard, and that had an impact on the performances but not so much on the results. However, slowly everyone is getting fit again, so the manager has already told the club that he would only sign a new player to replace one leaving. Regardless, the club will be looking at two positions for next summer: center back and central midfield.

Who are the major targets? There is one name at the top of the PSG shortlist and that's Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is an incredible talent who made his debut at the age of 16. He is a PSG fan, Luis Enrique loves him and he would be the perfect replacement for Fabian Ruiz, who is out of contract in 2027. The other two players PSG are following are center backs: Bayern's Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté. Both are out of the contract in the summer and have yet to extend. But with 31-year-old Marquinhos getting older and the likely departure of Lucas Beraldo, the club will need a new center back at some point.

Who could be leaving? Gonçalo Ramos has been linked with a move, but he is PSG's top goal scorer so far this season, despite a limited number of minutes, and is happy to stay for now. Defender Lucas Beraldo hasn't played much either, but he is not satisfied by his current situation, so his agent is looking for another club in January.

Any new contracts? Teenage forward Ibrahim Mbaye has just committed his future to the club. Defender Willian Pacho has pretty much agreed to a new deal until 2030. Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé is next. -- Julien Laurens

INTER MILAN

Budget: There's definitely some money available to strengthen the squad if needed.

What does the team need? The vibe at the club is leaning much more toward youth, rather than signing veteran free agents, and youth is expensive, especially in midseason. That said, if they can shift Davide Frattesi, whose transfer could fetch up to €25 million, they'd look to invest most of it straight away.

Who are the major targets? Denzel Dumfries is likely out until mid-March, and if the right target is available for the right price, they'll make a move. They love Marco Palestra (Cagliari, on loan from Atalanta), but he's going to be expensive and will want minutes. Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Genoa could be a more cost-effective alternative. But really, with Carlos Augusto (who can cover either flank) and Luis Henrique in-house, it's probably not that much of a priority.

Who could be leaving? The talk, as ever, is all about Frattesi. He has started as many games for Italy as he has for Inter in the league this season (1). He's 26, and they'd get a good fee. Andy Diouf hasn't had much space, but that would change if Frattesi goes.

Any new contracts? Yann Sommer, Matteo Darmian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi are all free agents in June. They are also well into their 30s, which means Inter can take its time to decide to extend them since, really, they have no market. Hakan Calhanoglu has 18 months left on his deal, but he's 31 and neither party is in a rush to extend, not least because he may want to play his final seasons elsewhere. Fede Dimarco, also 18 months away, is the next guy they'll want to lock up if they can. -- Gab Marcotti

AC MILAN

Budget: They can probably go to around €20 million if necessary but would really rather keep their powder dry until the summer. So expect loans and low-cost options... unless of course they shift somebody for a fee.

What does the team need? With striker Santiago Gimenez out until early March, they'll likely bring in another target-man center forward to take his role as an option off the bench. West Ham's Niclas Füllkrug is the likeliest choice, on loan.

Who are the major targets? Max Allegri has been playing a back three and would therefore love another central defender (not least because he doesn't seem to love his first option off the bench, Koni De Winter). They've been linked with Niklas Süle (a free agent in the summer, so presumably cost-effective) and Lecce youngster Tiago Gabriel: both big, strong center backs.

Who could be leaving? They spent around €39 million to sign Ardon Jashari, but he's not getting on the pitch much at all (injuries haven't helped). With Samuele Ricci and Luka Modric playing in the same position, you wonder if maybe he could go on loan to get playing time. If an offer came in to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek, you'd imagine Milan would listen because he's 18 months away from free agency, isn't a regular and is on big wages.

Any new contracts? The 40-year-old Modric is a free agent-to-be, he'll let them know if he wants to stay in the summer. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan is also out of contract in the summer; Milan were ready to let him go to Chelsea, but the deal fell apart when they couldn't agree on a fee. They'd love for him to stay but already have a backup plan if he does move. The big one though is USMNT star Christian Pulisic, whose deal runs through 2027. Milan need to lock him up, not least because a decent World Cup would drive his transfer price way up. Fikayo Tomori's deal also runs through 2027, and they're open to an extension. -- Marcotti

NAPOLI

Budget: There's no real budget in the sense that if the right opportunity arises they'll take it. But Napoli like to break even or turn a profit each season and they're already €40 million down from the summer.

What does the team need? With Kevin De Bruyne, André-Frank Zambo-Anguissa, Billy Gilmour and Romelu Lukaku set to return in January there are no glaring needs, though Antonio Conte is notoriously never happy and always looking to add to his squad.

Who are the major targets? They could be on the hook for Rasmus Højlund, who they weren't planning on signing but whose deal becomes permanent for €44 million if certain conditions are met.

Who could be leaving? Luca Marianucci is the fifth-choice center back but has hardly featured, despite Napoli spending €10 million to get him from Empoli. An Italy U21 international, it makes sense to loan him out, though they would probably then want to bring in someone else on loan. If Lukaku hits the ground running, Lorenzo Lucca could be on his way. He's on loan with an obligation to make permanent and the money isn't insignificant: They're paying a €9 million loan fee and the transfer fee will be €26 million this summer. It probably would need to be a loan somewhere he's likely to get playing time. The alternative, of course, would be sending Højlund back to Manchester United, but that seems difficult and unlikely.

Any new contracts? They're in pretty good shape here. Other than Leo Spinazzola, there are no free agents to be and even in his case he's 32 and if he's happy he'll stick around. They'll have to decide whether to make Eljif Elmas' loan deal from Leipzig permanent (for €17 million) but there's no real rush there. -- Marcotti

JUVENTUS

Budget: Given the club's losses they're definitely hamstrung. Right now Juventus seems to believe they can qualify for next season's Champions League and, unless Luciano Spalletti identifies any glaring weaknesses, whatever moves they make probably will have to pay for themselves.

What does the team need? Ideally, they'd like a passing midfielder who can break down opposing defenses and a right back, because Spalletti would like the option of switching to a back four and Pierre Kalulu has no natural backup. But it's really more of a wish list.

Who are the major targets? Marseille's Peerre-Emile Højbjerg and Inter's Davide Frattesi have been mentioned, but the latter is expensive and not really the playmaker type. At right back, they've been linked with everyone from Atalanta's Marco Palestra (currently on loan at Cagliari), Chelsea's Malo Gusto and Monaco's Christian Mawissa. Very different profiles and, in any case, the club are reluctant to spend big money without knowing if Spalletti will be back next year (his extension is contingent on reaching the Champions League.)

Who could be leaving? Spalletti doesn't trust João Mário so he's an obvious one and you imagine they'll find a taker on loan. Fullback Andrea Cambiaso has plenty of admirers (more so abroad than in Italy) and if they need to raise cash he'd be a good fit. Fabio Miretti probably will go on loan if they bring in Højbjerg or another central midfielder. There's plenty others they'd love to shift but can't because nobody wants them.

Any new contracts? Kenan Yildiz is the main one they've been working on for ages. He has a deal through 2029, but he's vastly underpaid, which is silly given his age and how important he is. They need to keep him happy. Striker Dusan Vlahovic is a free agent in June and is currently injured. No point in talking new deal now -- for him and for Juve -- but they'll have to cross that bridge at some point. Then there's U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie, also a free agent. He's had a lot of minutes and he has done well. But with just a few months to go, and a World Cup this summer, he's in no rush. -- Marcotti