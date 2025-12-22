Open Extended Reactions

Lyon and Real Madrid agreed on Monday to a six-month loan for striker Endrick, sources told ESPN. The loan does not include an option to make the move permanent.

The two clubs had been negotiating for weeks and the full agreement was sealed on Monday. The Brazil striker is expected in France on Wednesday to pass his medical and sign his contract, sources added.

Lyon will pay €1 milllion to Real Madrid to cover some of the player's wages and Endrick will wear the No. 9 shirt with the club, sources said.

The French side beat many European clubs for the signing of the teenager prodigy. His arrival is seen as a great coup for Lyon and for Ligue 1.

Endrick, 19, was keen to join Lyon from day one and despite wanting a to move to a club playing in the Champions League, he was willing to settle for the chance to play in the Europa League with Lyon.

Sources said the Brazilian was very happy with the discussions he had with Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca, who speaks his native Portuguese. He will also join other Brazilian players like Emerson and Abner with the Ligue 1 side, which should help him adapt to life with his new team.

The long and successful history of Brazilian players at Lyon also played a part in the player's decision, according to sources. He wants to follow in the footsteps of Lucas Paquetá, Bruno Guimarães, Sonny Anderson, Juninho and Fred.

Endrick was not in Xabi Alonso's plan this season. He has only played 11 minutes in LaLiga so far this campaign, back in November against Valencia, and only 11 minutes in the Champions League in Madrid's match against Manchester City.