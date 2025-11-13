Why a loan away from Real Madrid is a 'fantastic opportunity' for Endrick (1:57)

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied that he told Endrick to leave Real Madrid in the next transfer window if he wants to play at the 2026 World Cup.

The Brazil forward is set to join Lyon on loan in January, sources told ESPN Brasil, and he has already spoken to new manager Paulo Fonseca.

Both clubs and the player have had a verbal agreement for the past two weeks, with Lyon covering half of his salary.

Endrick, 19, is in search of first-team football and has played only 11 minutes this season for Madrid.

"He's a very important player because he's one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football," Ancelotti told Diario AS.

"We're evaluating him. But it's not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup. That's a matter between Real Madrid and the player. He needs to talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid."

Endrick, who joined Madrid shortly after his 18th birthday in July 2024, enjoyed a promising first season with Los Blancos under Ancelotti, scoring seven goals in 37 appearances.

He has struggled for first-team action since Xabi Alonso took charge of Madrid after Ancelotti's departure in May and his chances of playing in next year's World Cup have diminished.

Endrick, who made his Brazil debut in November 2023, has been left out of Brazil's squad for the fourth international window in a row.

Ancelotti said earlier this week that it was "important" for Endrick to "get back to playing and show his qualities."

"Yes, I spoke with him [Endrick] at the beginning of this season," Ancelotti told Placar.

"He was injured, but now he's fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what's best. Talk to the club, to see what's best for him.

"Endrick is very young, this won't be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup. I believe it's important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."