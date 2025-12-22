Desabre and his dual nationals - Fallen giants DR Congo are AFCON threats

Ed Dove reacts to Morocco's 2-0 win against Comoros in the opening game of AFCON 2025. (1:51)

The great fallen giants of African football, the Democratic Republic of Congo once sat atop the continent -- both international and club football -- but have watched on over the last 50 years as they've been overtaken by Africa's other heavyweights.

Under French head coach Sebastien Desabre, however, they've begun to rediscover their verve while reimagining their identity, with the manager succeeding in effectively tapping into the country's expansive Diaspora in Europe and beyond.

Desabre has also retained the flair and flamboyance that have long been associated with the Congolese game.

Between 1967 and 1974, the DRC replaced Ghana as Africa's pre-eminent footballing force, winning two AFCON titles, finishing fourth in 1972, and, as Zaire, becoming the first sub-Saharan African side to reach the World Cup.

That campaign in West Germany may be remembered as one of the all-time infamous World Cup showings, with the Congolese losing all three matches, conceding 14 goals and getting battered 9-0 by Yugoslavia.

However, that talented collective, including 1973 African Footballer of the Year Tshimen Bwanga, must be remembered for their successes as well as that ignominious humbling on the grandest stage.

At club level, during that same period, Congolese teams won three African Cup of Champions Clubs titles -- the predecessor of the modern CAF Champions League -- with the now-Tout Puissant Mazembe winning two out of the four finals they participated in, with AS Vita Club winning another in 1973.

The subsequent years have been fallow, with no further World Cup qualifications... perhaps until next year... and TP Mazembe's three continental crowns between 2009 and 2015 hardly compensating for a distinct lack of impact at the Nations Cup.

In taking them back to the AFCON semis last year, Desabre ensured the Leopards returned to the final four for the first time since 2015, and only the second time this century.

DRC head coach Sebastien Desabre has made great strides in getting diaspora-born Congolese players to join the team over the past two years. Arthur Masuaku, in the foreground, was born in Lille, France. SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images

Now, having seen off Cameroon and Nigeria in the African World Cup playoffs last month, he's preparing for arguably the biggest year in the country's footballing history since 1974, with a Nations Cup to contest, and potentially a trip to the United States, Canada and Mexico to come in seven months.

"The DRC has enormous potential," he told ESPN. 'When I arrived three and a half years ago, we were ranked 72nd in the FIFA rankings, today, we are 56th.

"So that shows that we have made good progress in recent years, and it's true that we are on an upward trajectory.

"It's definitely good to go into the Africa Cup of Nations after a positive November," Desabre added. "It's always important for morale.

"Now we need to show a lot of humility as we start this Africa Cup of Nations because they are two completely different competitions, and from now on, we need to focus on the Africa Cup of Nations."

Since taking the reins in 2022, replacing Argentine Hector Cuper, Desabre has proactively sought to integrate more dual-nationals from Europe, adding the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Charles Pickel, Ngal'ayel Mukau and Nathanaël Mbuku to the fold.

All but one of the team that started the playoff semifinal against Cameroon was either born in Europe and/or represented a European nation at youth level, although the Central Africans have managed not to lose their distinct local front-foot style and eye-catching attacking play.

"The secret is simply the talent of the players, their commitment, and the organisation around the team," Desabre continued. "When you put talented players in the right conditions, it often works.

"We've had ups and downs over the last three years, but overall, we're making progress, and we're now ninth [in the FIFA World Rankings] in Africa.

"I think we still have room for improvement in our game, but we're moving forward, and that's the main thing."

Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka played for England at youth level, all the way to U21, before switching to the DRC through his parents. Craig Watson/PA Images via Getty Images

Of the Leopards squad for the AFCON, 21 of the 26 underwent at least some of their upbringing in Europe, with 10 players born in France, seven former Belgian youth internationals, two Swiss-born players and two former England youth internationals, several arriving since Desabre took over.

"We've had some new players join us, and some of the dual nationals have brought added value and professionalism," he continued, "while also filling in positions where we were a little short.

"It's a good thing, it brings us professionalism and the team is open to everyone, whether they are local or national players.

"In any case, everyone who joins the team has the same goal of defending the nation's colours and making themselves available to the national team," he noted. "Our spirit, our cohesion, they are our strengths today."

Desabre is acutely aware -- as was the case during the last Nations Cup -- that the Congolese are entering into the tournament against a backdrop of civil strife and domestic turmoil.

According to the United Nations, over 500,000 people have been displaced due to escalating violence in the east of the country, amidst fighting between the majority-Tutsi M23 militia group and Congolese armed forces.

He's determined that, as before, the national side will serve as ambassadors of the country to the outside world, and that they are playing for all Congolese people back home who find themselves impacted by the turmoil and violence.

"The national team is the team of all Congolese people, whether they are in the country, comfortable in the diaspora, or with us," he concluded.

"Of course, we transmit this image of the Congolese people, so when we play, the players are very aware that they are playing for everyone, and in particular for the people who are suffering in the east of the country.

"We must be proud to fly the Congolese flag high and send a message of resilience to all the Congolese people on the pitch."

The DRC begin their Group D campaign against Benin in Rabat on December 23, before facing Senegal in Tangier four days later. They conclude their first-round matches against Botswana in Rabat on December 30.