Transfer rumors, news: Man United may let Zirkzee go to Roma

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley disagree over whether Micky van de Ven should be punished for his tackle on Alexander Isak. (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United could soon let Joshua Zirkzee leave for Italy. Meanwhile, after Alexander Isak's injury setback, Liverpool could look to activate the release clause in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo's contract. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Thiago Silva, 41, joins Porto until end of the season

- Amorim: Man Utd focused on long-term needs in Jan.

- American coach Matarazzo hired by Real Sociedad

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is one of the top targets this January. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

-Talks between AS Roma and Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee are advancing over a January move, as per Fabrizio Romano. Zirkzee, 28, is Roma's top transfer target, having been unable to break into Ruben Amorim's starting XI on a regular basis. However, the move is far from finalized, as injuries and player absences due to AFCON could see United retain the Netherlands international, who has has one goal in 10 Premier League appearances this season, until next summer.

- Liverpool could activate Antoine Semenyo's £65 million release clause in January following Alexander Isak's injury setback, The Telegraph reports. Isak has suffered a suspected leg break, meaning the Sweden international striker is likely to be out of action for several months. As such, Liverpool may now firm up their interest in Bournemouth winger Semenyo, who is also wanted by both Manchester clubs. The Ghana international has a release clause in his contract, which becomes active in January but reportedly expires on Jan. 10, opening the door to a potential exit, and has eight goals in 16 matches to date.

- West Ham United are exploring a potential deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, according to The Athletic. The Norway striker was the subject of several bids from Newcastle United earlier this year, all of which were rejected, and he is under contract at Molineux until the summer of 2030. However, with Wolves looking almost certain to be relegated, the Hammers are hoping their position has softened.

- Meanwhile, an agreement between AC Milan and West Ham over the transfer of striker Niclas Füllkrug is close, according to Sky Germany. The 32-year-old is expected to join Milan on an initial six-month loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent in the future. The Germany international is ready to undergo his medical, with negotiations now at an advanced stage.

- Genk wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas is on Chelsea's radar after making a strong start to the season, TEAMtalk reports. Karetsas, 18, is likely to leave Belgium next year, with Arsenal and Liverpool also tracking his development. However, Chelsea's interest is currently the most concrete, as they have reached out to Karetsas' camp directly. The Greece international is under contract at Genk until June 2029.

- Chelsea forward Catarina Macario has drawn interest from several NWSL clubs, per ESPN's Jeff Kassouf. But her ability to transfer to the American league may hinge on the NWSL adding a new roster rule to bypass salary caps. The U.S. women's national team star won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics after joining Chelsea in 2023.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:49 Why Nicol believes Semenyo could start at Manchester City Steve Nicol explains why Antoine Semenyo should move to Manchester City over local rivals Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, is of interest to both Liverpool and Manchester United. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, 27, will leave the club in January after being frozen out of the first-team squad. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender David Møller Wolfe. (Football Insider)

- Bayern Munich are very close to agreeing a new contract with 16-year-old defender Cassiano Kiala, who made his club debut on Sunday. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nice have struck a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt over the loan signing of Elye Wahi. The forward has been convinced to make the switch by his former coach, Franck Haise. (Footmercato)

- AC Milan are monitoring Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer and scouts from the Italian club have already been sent to watch him play. (Nicolo Schira)

- Talks are in progress for Giacomo Raspadori to join AS Roma from Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season -- with an option to make the move permanent at the end of it. (Nicolo Schira)

- Celtic are one of several clubs interested in signing Union Berlin forward Andrej Ilić in January. (Football Insider)

- Sevilla are targeting a move for Göztepe midfielder Anthony Dennis, who is also being pursued by RB Leipzig and Galatasaray. (Ekrem Konur)

- Tottenham Hotspur have not had an approach from Fiorentina for sporting director Fabio Paratici, despite reports to the contrary in Italy. (Daily Mail)