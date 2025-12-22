Harry Kane hits goal landmark, Vincent Kompany sets trophy challenge

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany hailed Harry Kane as a "special player" after he set a new record for becoming the quickest player in Bundesliga history to hit 100 goal contributions on Sunday.

The England captain's stoppage time goal against Heidenheim saw him hit the milestone in just 78 appearances. The record was previously held by former Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, who took 119 appearances to notch his century.

"He won two titles this year for the first time in his career. So I think he has a lot of individual records. He'll keep having a lot of individual records because he's a special player," Kompany said.

"But I think that now the most important for him is to keep winning titles. And we didn't win any title today, but we put us having good positions and that's important and he plays a big part of course."

Harry Kane has been in red-hot form this season for Bayern Munich. Getty

Kane looks set to add another Bundesliga winners medal, with the win over Heidenheim took Bayern nine points clear at the top of the table. His goal on Sunday was his 30th in all competitions this season, and 19th in the league.

"Extremely proud, obviously," Kane said of his record.

"I think it's been entirely of the commitment that I put in every day and the work that I put in, also to the teammates, to the coaching staff who keep making me better, keep making me improve.

"And yeah, look, I don't focus too much on these things, but when they happen, I just look forward to bringing on the next one. So let's see how quick we can get the next 100."