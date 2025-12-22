Ed Dove reacts to Morocco's 2-0 win against Comoros in the opening game of AFCON 2025. (1:51)

South Africa secured a scrappy but vital 2-1 win over Angola in Marrakesh on Monday courtesy of Burnley striker Lyle Foster's winner to take the early lead in Group B ahead of Egypt's clash with Zimbabwe.

The COSAFA derby between two neighbouring countries who punched above their weight two years ago in Ivory Coast - with Bafana finishing third and Angola making the quarter-finals - was level at half-time. Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis' opener was cancelled out by Kocaelispor midfielder Show (on loan from Maccabi Haifa) before the break.

Foster's 79th minute goal regained Bafana's advantage and Hugo Broos' side held on to clinch three points against Patrice Beaumelle's charges.

The opening 15 minutes saw chances at both ends, but some jitters in front of goal coupled with excellent goalkeeping from Ronwen Williams. The South Africa captain made one particularly impressive parry off a stinging Fredy drive from just inside the box just before the clock struck a quarter of an hour.

Four minutes earlier, Foster had seen a header caught by Hugo Marques as the Burnley striker had failed to generate enough power on a ball chipped towards him from midfield.

Nevertheless, Foster was involved when Bafana finally broke through in the 21st minute. Khuliso Mudau's cross from the right was diverted into the striker's path. He flicked it on - intentionally or otherwise - for Appollis to control the ball and smash it into the bottom corner with his right foot.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster celebrates with South Africa teammates after scoring what would be the winner against Angola at AFCON. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Palancas Negras pushed hard for an equaliser and despite more alert goalkeeping from Williams - who scooped away Gelson's 29th minute header - their efforts eventually paid off.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper was beaten at his near post by Show. The midfielder met a Fredy free-kick on the stretch to level the scores in the 35th minute.

In the 51st minute, Tshepang Moremi - who replaced Mohau Nkota at half-time - thought he had fired Bafana back in front. However, the goal was subsequently ruled out due to Foster being offside in the build-up.

Hugo Broos' side continued to pile on the pressure and Mbekezeli Mbokazi's long-range effort thudded away off the crossbar in the 58th minute.

Bafana controlled the tempo throughout the second half and were finally rewarded when Foster scored from long range. It was a shot that looked almost effortless, but was placed perfectly, sailing past Marques and making up for the Burnley frontman fluffing his lines from a chance three minutes prior.

South Africa kept control and ran down the clock fairly effectively thereafter. Still, Mabululu was allowed to creep in at the far post and head wide in the 89th minute - seemingly via a deflection.

Ultimately, Bafana prevailed. There were positives for Angola including a dominant performance from Fredy in midfield and the constant threat they were able to pose from set pieces.

However, after Broos had emphasised the importance of starting the campaign with a win and taking weight off South Africa's backs for the Agadir clash against Egypt on Boxing Day, the Belgian mentor got exactly what he asked for.