Is Mohamed Salah better for Liverpool or Egypt? Here's what the stats say

Mohamed Salah is hoping to finally inspire Egypt to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations -- and although the statistics prove that he carries his Liverpool form into international duty, there is still a question mark.

Salah has linked up with Egypt for the 2025 AFCON which they begin on Monday night against Zimbabwe.

He has competed at four previous editions of AFCON, leading Egypt to two agonising runner-up finishes. They lost to Cameroon in the 2017 final and Senegal, on penalties, in the 2021 final.

The stats over his career demonstrate how Salah has carried his goalscoring Liverpool form into World Cup and AFCON games with Egypt.

Mo Salah aiming to win his first Africa Cup of Nations. Getty

Mo Salah stats for Liverpool (in Premier League) and Egypt (in AFCON and World Cup)

These are Salah's all-time stats for Liverpool in Premier League games, compared to his all-time stats for Egypt in games at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup tournaments.

Mohamed Salah: Stats with Club and Country (For Liverpool in PL and for Egypt in World Cups/AFCON) Liverpool Egypt Games (starts) 302(283) 21(21) Minutes played 25,290 1,1974 Goals 188 9 Assists 89 4 Game-winning goals 41 3 Shots (on target) 1,082 (477) 53 (22) xG 180.1 7.01 Non-penalty xG 147.78 5.43 Chances created 563 36 Take-ons completed 1065 (446) 73 (24) % of take-ons completed 41.9% 32.9%

Mo Salah stats per 90 minutes for Liverpool (in Premier League) and Egypt (in AFCON and World Cup)

These are Salah's all-time stats per 90 minutes for Liverpool in Premier League games, compared to his all-time stats per 90 minutes for Egypt in games at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup tournaments.

Liverpool goals: 0.6

Egypt goals: 0.6

Liverpool assists: 0.3

Egypt assists: 0.2

Liverpool shots (on target): 3.8 (1.7)

Egypt shots (on target): 2.7 (1.0)

Liverpool expected goals: 0.64

Egypt expected goals: 0.5

Liverpool non-penalty expected goals: 0.5

Egypt non-penalty expected goals: 0.3

Liverpool chances created: 2

Egypt chances created: 1.9

Liverpool take-ons (completed): 3.8 (1.6)

Egypt take-ons (completed): 3.4 (1.1)

Remarkably Salah averages 0.6 goals per 90 minutes for both Liverpool in the Premier League, and for Egypt at World Cup and AFCON tournaments.

His expected goals for Liverpool in this time are 0.64, and for Egypt are 0.5.

Even his assists are consistent -- 0.3 per 90 minutes for his club, and 0.2 per 90 minutes for his country. His chances created are 2 per 90 minutes for Liverpool and 1.9 for Egypt.

Outside of goals and assists, Salah's dribbling and ability to beat his marker has stayed consistent between Premier League, World Cup and AFCON games. He has 3.8 completed take-ons for his club per 90 minutes, and 3.4 for his country. He completed 41.9% of take-ons for Liverpool and 32.9% for Egypt.

Mo Salah's Premier League stats this season

These are Salah's stats for Liverpool in the 2025/2026 Premier League season so far, compared against his stats for Egypt at major tournaments.

However, while Salah's historical stats are very similar between Liverpool and Egypt, he arrives at this year's AFCON amid a rare bad patch of form.

His struggles, and the results at Liverpool, were punctuated by the explosive interview given after he was an unused substitute against Leeds which threw his entire Liverpool future into doubt. Arne Slot says they have now moved on.

Salah has only scored five Liverpool goals this season -- four in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Egypt will be hoping their star player, who is now aged 33, still has enough left to inspire them over the next month in Morocco.