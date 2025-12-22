Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored a stoppage-time goal to give Egypt a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe to start their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Monday.

Zimbabwe had taken a surprise lead at the start of the game, but Manchester City's Omar Marmoush levelled the score in the second half before Salah slotted in his goal to seal the win for the seven-time champions.

An eighth title for Egypt would extend the Pharaohs' record and give Mohamed Salah his first. The 33-year-old Liverpool star has never won Africa's premier competition.

Salah was captaining the team in his first start since Nov. 26 when Liverpool lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Salah was involved in a contentious back and forth with Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the runup to AFCON -- during which Salah was left out of the squad that travelled to play Inter Milan in the Champions League -- after saying in an interview that he thought the club had blamed for its early-season struggles.

Prince Dube stunned the favorites in the 20th minute when he took Emmanuel Jalai's cross with his first touch and turned to flick it past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy with his next.

Salah tried riling his teammates, but they were dealt another blow shortly afterward with Emam Ashour going off injured. The midfielder's tears suggested his tournament is over just as it begun.

Arubi tipped over a fierce strike from Marmoush, Trézéguet was booked for diving in an attempt to win a penalty, then Salah, Marmoush, and Mohamed all had efforts blocked before the break.

The game resumed in the same manner after until Marmoush finally found a way to score from a difficult angle in the 64th.

Salah's winner gave the Pharaohs three points in Group B.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, Lyle Foster gave South Africa a winning start in a hard-fought 2-1 over Angola on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana ended a six-game winless streak against Angola, which had won three and drawn three of their meetings since a World Cup qualifier in November 2015.

South Africa's Oswin Appollis opened the scoring in Marrakech with a low strike inside the left post in the 21st minute, but midfielder Show equalized some minutes later when he deflected Fredy's free kick from the wing inside the near post.

Tempers frayed after a foul by South Africa's Aubrey Modiba before the break.

Tshepang Moremi thought he scored a brilliant goal after it. The goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi struck the crossbar with a fierce strike as South Africa kept pushing.

Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle refreshed his attacking lineup by sending on Mabululu and Milson in the 76th but it was Foster who scored at the other end when he curled the ball beyond Hugo Marques' outstretched arm in the 79th.

Mali frustrated Patson Daka scored in stoppage time for 2012 champion Zambia to grab a 1-1 draw against Mali in the early game in Casablanca.

Mali dominated and missed a penalty before the break when Willard Mwanza saved El Bilal Toure's effort - the second saved penalty in as many games at the tournament.

Lassine Sinayoko finally broke the deadlock around the hour mark, but Daka had the final say with a header to earn Zambia a point in Group A.

Host nation Morocco leads the group with three after opening with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.