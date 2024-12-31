Open Extended Reactions

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 ($100,290) by the Football Association following a clash with Ipswich Town security earlier in December.

The striker has been charged with misconduct and it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle in his side's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich on Dec 14.

Cunha will miss Wolves' Premier League match against Nottingham Forest and FA Cup third-round trip to Bristol City.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

The altercation -- which saw Cunha elbow and snatch the glasses off an Ipswich staff member -- happened after Wolves suffered a last-gasp defeat that cost manager Gary O'Neil his job.

The Brazil international has scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League games this season for a Wolves side that lie just one point above the relegation zone.