Napoli sporting director Gioanni Manna has said that Alejandro Garnacho's financial demands to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window were too high for the Italian club.

Garnacho, 20, was among the players that Napoli had considered to strengthen their attack in January.

Napoli lost star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a €60 million ($61m) transfer last month.

"Garnacho is a player that we like and we have liked," Manna told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We considered him even before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's departure. We met. We made a very important offer to United. We came close to their demands, very close."

Even if a transfer fee was agreed with United, Manna said the deal would not have been completed because of the Argentina winger's financial requests.

"In order to leave the Premier League in January, because in July it is different, the player [Garnacho] probably wanted to be satisfied financially," Manna said.

"It's something which we can't do right now, we are no willing to do and I don't think it is right. When you have an average salary within the dressing room and I bring in a young player that earns a medium to high salary, I don't find it correct for those players that are doing important work here."

Manna also revealed that Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi turned down a move to Napoli.

Adeyemi, 23, is a reported target of several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

"For Adeyemi we had a draft agreement with Dortmund," Manna said.

"We were there, we spoke to the player who wasn't sure and didn't want to come now. I read that he already has agreements with others, but that's not the case. I didn't want to insist, all those who have arrived since I've been here have strongly wanted to come to Napoli."

Napoli, who are top of Serie A, signed Switzerland striker Noah Okafor on loan from AC Milan on transfer deadline day.