Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Tottenham on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold went off in the 70th minute of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday with a thigh injury.

"He is going to miss tomorrow and we have to see if he can play Sunday but he is not available tomorrow," Slot said on Wednesday.

"I think you saw he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg, so that is why he misses tomorrow. He is already on the pitch with the rehab coach, let's see how long it takes."

The England international's injury will see Conor Bradley take his place in the XI, with the 21-year-old having recently deputised for him against PSV in the Champions League.

"He [Bradley] played against Spurs [in the first leg] back then too. Every game and session there is something to learn and if not, it wasn't a good session from me," Slot said.

"I think we played PSV a good game with the team who hardly ever played and we did concede three goals. It's something on the feedback we gave. He wasn't involved in every goal but he was in one [of them] in my opinion. He wasn't aggressive enough which led to the third goal."

Liverpool go into Thursday's clash at Anfield looking to overturn a one goal deficit from their loss in the first-leg.