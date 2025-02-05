The Women's Super League (WSL) has condemned the abuse suffered by Manchester City forward Khadija "Bunny" Shaw and Chelsea defender Millie Bright over the weekend.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear about the incidents that occurred over the weekend relating to Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw and Millie Bright," the WSL said in a statement.

"Players, coaches and officials should be able to do their job without being subjected to abuse, either in person or online, and there is no place for it within women's football or wider society.

"We are speaking to both clubs and offering any support they might need."

City confirmed on Tuesday that they had reported racist and misogynistic abuse of their star forward to police.

Shaw, 28, came on a a substitute during City's 4-3 defeat to Arsenal at the Joie Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

Bunny Shaw and Millie Bright both received abuse following their matches over the weekend. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"Discrimination of any kind, either in stadiums or online, will not be tolerated and has absolutely no place inside or outside the game," City said in a statement.

"Bunny has decided not to share the messages publicly so as not to give the oxygen of publicity to the vile individuals who sent them.

"The content has been shared with the authorities. An investigation will follow, and the Club offers our full support to Bunny following the disgusting treatment she's received."

Shaw is the leading scorer in the WSL this season (9) after the Jamaica international won the Golden Boot in 203-24.

Chelsea captain Millie Bright said it was "hugely disappointing" to hear expletive insults aimed at her following the west London club's 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and urged fans to remember that players "are not robots."

"Yesterday I experienced a fans comment that I was f---ing s--- in the first half," the defender wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Now everyone can have their opinion, what was said I don't actually care about but it was more the fact that this came after they'd asked for photos + signatures."

Earlier this season, Chelsea mandated that their players would no longer stop to give autographs and take photos with fans after games at their home ground Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea are unbeaten in the WSL this season and hold a seven-point lead over Manchester United at the top of the table in what is Sonia Bompastor's first campaign in charge.