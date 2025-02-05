Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is set to miss the team's Carabao Cup semifinal clash against Liverpool on Thursday after head coach Ange Postecoglou said he needed to be "conservative" with the player's recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

Van de Ven made his return in Spurs' victory over Elfsborg on Jan. 30, playing 45 minutes before being taken off in a planned substitution at halftime. Spurs have been hit by an injury crisis this season and that was exacerbated when Van de Ven's replacement against Elfsborg, Radu Dragusin, suffered an ACL injury in the 66th minute of the game and is set to miss the rest of the season as a result.

Dragusin's injury has seen him join key first-team players Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke on the sidelines in north London.

Spurs go to Anfield with a 1-0 aggregate lead thanks to Lucas Bergvall's winner in the first leg on Feb. 8.

Mickey van de Ven made his return after more than two months out with injury. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Postecoglou said that Van de Ven had not suffered a recurrance of the injury that has prevented him from making a Premier League appearance since Spurs' 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Dec. 8, but expressed a desire to be cautious over the defender's rehabilitation into the team.

With Micky, and [Cristian] Romero to a certain extent, I kind of feel we have to be conservative with them," Postecoglou said. "Micky got through the game [against Elfsborg] alright but I don't think he feels ready for the step up in intensity to the Premier League.

"After losing Radu, and this is my view, I don't want to risk losing them. The other guys are inching closer as well."

Postcoglou confirmed that new signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel are eligible for the trip to Merseyside.

Pushed to elaborate on Van de Ven's absence, Postecoglou added: "We had a look at the figures in terms of the physical output. He does a lot more in training and got through it OK. The Premier League is a whole different beast.

"We have a big week ahead of us. We have afforded ourselves a couple of midweeks without fixtures. After that, Europe kicks in which is massive for us. I don't see the sense right now in risking that. Having Kevin in is a massive bonus for us. [Van de Ven] hasn't reinjured the injury. I think we feel and he feels we need to get more into him."

Another prolonged absence for Van de Ven would come as a particular blow to Postecoglou with his beleagured squad struggling in the Premier League and relying on a cup success to turn the season into a success.

Van de Ven has suffered repeated injuries since arriving at Spurs in August 2023.