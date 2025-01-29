Open Extended Reactions

All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2025 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball.

Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

The Playbook: Become an expert in 9 innings

Start a free fantasy baseball league The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Start or reactivate a league >>

•Inning 1: How to play fantasy baseball

•Inning 2: League Formats: Which is right for you?

•Inning 3: Everything you need to know about salary-cap drafts

•Inning 4: How to create the ultimate cheat sheet

•Inning 5: Roster optimization

•Inning 6: Nine must-follow tips

•Inning 7: Staying ahead of league trends

•Inning 8: Using advanced stats to get ahead

•Inning 9: Mastering the 2025 player pool

Rankings and cheat sheets

• Cockcroft: Points-league rankings

• Karabell: Head-to-head categories/rotisserie rankings

Advice from our experts

• Karabell: The top 10 fantasy baseball prospects for 2025 (1/29)

• Karabell: News or Noise (1/24)

• Zola: What to expect from Roki Sasaki and other Asian newcomers (1/15)

• Cockcroft: Reaction to Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets (12/9)

Roster-building essentials

• 2025 Player Projections and Outlooks

• "Hot stove" free agent and player movement tracker

• Live Draft Results

• Closer depth chart

• MLB depth charts

For Dynasty Leaguers

• Dynasty Top 300 (2025 edition coming soon!)