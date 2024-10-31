Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2024 season as favorites to win the World Series and, after defeating the New York Yankees in five games, they indeed celebrated with champagne come October.

According to ESPN BET, the Dodgers are looking very likely to win the World Series again in 2025, opening as +400 favorites to repeat. The Yankees are the AL's most likely candidate to win it all, checking in at +700.

The Atlanta Braves (+750) and Philadelphia Phillies (10-1) round out the top four teams in the odds, with a trio of teams just behind them at 12-1 each -- the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and New York Mets.