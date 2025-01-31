Check out the top five Heisman Trophy favorites for 2025 according to ESPN BET. (0:50)

Arch Manning is looking to do something neither of his famous uncles ever did: win a Heisman Trophy.

The Texas quarterback has opened as the favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy at ESPN BET, sitting atop the oddsboard at +750.

A rising redshirt sophomore, Manning was the top recruit of the 2023 high school class and was the backup quarterback to Quinn Ewers for his first two seasons in Austin. Manning is widely expected to be the Longhorns' starter next season. The team is +500 to win the National Championship, trailing only reigning champion Ohio State (+450).

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is second on ESPN BET's oddsboard at +800. He aims to follow in the footsteps of Jayden Daniels (2023) and Joe Burrow (2019) to become the third Tigers quarterback to win the award in seven seasons.

Three more quarterbacks round out the top five: Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava (+1100), Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+1200) and Penn State's Drew Allar (+1200).

The first non-quarterback on the board is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1500), who dazzled during the Buckeyes' championship run in his freshman season. Another non-QB doesn't appear until Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love shows up at +6000.

While quarterbacks have won 20 of the past 25 Heisman awards, Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter broke the mold for the 2024 season with his spectacular play on both sides of the ball, while Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty finished as the runner-up after a historic rushing season.

Hunter's triumph resulted in a big loss for sportsbooks.