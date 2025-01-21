Take an early look at what teams make the cut among next season's top-10 teams. (2:07)

The top two favorites to win next season's College Football Playoff will square off in Week 1, when Ohio State hosts Texas on Aug. 30.

2026 College Football Playoff odds Texas and newly crowned champion Ohio State enter the offseason as betting favorites to win next year's national championship. Odds per ESPN BET as of Monday. Texas +450 Ohio State +500 Georgia +600 Oregon +750 Penn State +750 Alabama +1300 Notre Dame +1500 Tennessee +1600 LSU +1800 Clemson +2000 Ole Miss +2200 Miami (Fla.) +3000 Texas A&M +3000 Michigan +4000 South Carolina +4000

The Longhorns and the defending-champion Buckeyes enter the offseason as the favorites to win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff at sportsbooks. Texas, which is poised to begin the Arch Manning era, opened as the national title favorite at +450 at ESPN BET, followed by the Buckeyes (+500) and Georgia (+600). Ohio State is the favorite at other sportsbooks, but those three teams top the early odds across the betting market.

Oregon and Penn State, each at +750, round out the teams with odds shorter than 10-1 in ESPN BET's opening numbers.

Ohio State held off Notre Dame in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game, capping a dominant postseason run. The Fighting Irish opened at +1500 to win next season's title at ESPN BET.

Manning is expected to be the Longhorns' starting quarterback with Quinn Ewers declaring for the NFL draft. FanDuel has Manning as the second favorite to win next season's Heisman Trophy, behind LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

The transfer portal has added to the challenges sportsbooks face when creating odds to win the following season's national championship.

"We will take our power ratings for 2025 and make the proper adjustments to account for recruiting, returning production and transfer portal changes," said Joey Feazel, a trader at Caesars Sportsbook. "It is a challenging process at times, but year after year, we are getting better at it."

The preseason betting favorite to capture the national championship has not won it since Alabama in 2017.