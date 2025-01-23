CFP Insider: What we heard at the national title game

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- As bits of red and white tissue paper exploded from confetti cannons into the air Monday night in celebration of Ohio State winning the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua had the unique position of participating in the historic event from positions of playoff power.

Both men have seats on the CFP's management committee, which includes all 10 FBS commissioners and Bevacqua, and both were at Sunday's 90-minute board meeting to begin a review of the pros and cons of the expanded bracket.

The future of the playoff was only one topic, though, that created buzz throughout the industry in Atlanta. There are some rising stars at Ohio State and Notre Dame as both immediately turn their attention to returning to the CFP in 2025. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, though, would like a word -- and he'll get one here. So will the ACC commissioner, who might have hinted at how he feels about automatic qualifiers in the playoff.

Here's what people were talking about in the hallways and lobbies during the course of four days in the epicenter of college football.

Jump to a topic:

Playoff play-in games?

Seeding change?

Big Ten, SEC to meet

Buckeyes O-line loaded for '25

Transfer window causing angst

Bettis legacy at Notre Dame

Private equity

What's next for Indiana?