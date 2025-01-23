Transfer rumors, news: Man City make move for €80m-rated Cambiaso

Janusz Michallik assesses why Manchester United are struggling for form at Old Trafford. (2:06)

Manchester City's spending spree is set to continue with a move for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso, while Manchester United are leading a swathe of clubs tracking Southampton's Tyler Dibling. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Raphinha, Viní hopeful of Neymar's Santos return

- Vinícius: Focused on Madrid amid Saudi interest

- Sources: Milan to sign Walker on loan from City

Juventus will hold out for a huge transfer fee for Andrea Cambiaso. Massimiliano Carnabuci/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City are set to make a firm move for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso as their winter rebuild continues, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. It had previously been reported that the 24-year-old intends to stay in Turin until the end of the season, but City are set to test Juve's resolve and it's a case of "when, rather than if" the offer is sent. The bid will be in the region of €65m, but Juve will want €80m for the Italy international. If the deal happens, Juve will go for Feyenoord's Dávid Hancko, Lloyd Kelly of Newcastle United or Kevin Danso of Lens.

- Manchester United are interested in Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils are reported to have tracked the 18-year-old's progress recently, but they could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and RB Leipzig for his signature. Dibling made his 20th Premier League appearance of the season in the 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford last week, and the Saints would demand a fee of at least £55 million before agreeing to part ways.

- An official proposal has been sent by Chelsea to Manchester United for winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports TyC Sports. The 20-year-old, who has also been on the radar of Napoli, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford recently, and it is reported that he would prefer to stay in the Premier League rather than join a club in Europe. He has contributed to four goals in 21 matches so far this season, and it looks as though the Blues are currently winning the race to sign him.

- Tottenham Hotspur are confident of signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this month, reports TeamTalk. Spurs are reported to be optimistic of winning the race against Chelsea for the 21-year-old's signature, but it is believed that the deal could hinge on whether a transfer fee can be agreed, with a significant offer likely to be required during the middle of the Premier League season.

- Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, reports the Sun. The Bundesliga are believed to remain keen on reinforcing their defence before the transfer window closes, and they have reportedly identified the 28-year-old as a potential alternative after missing out on Renato Veiga. Chilwell is yet to make a start across all competitions this season, having been unable to earn a place in the plans of manager Enzo Maresca.

COMPLETED TRANSFERS

- Manchester City have completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush. The Egypt international has moved to the Etihad Stadium for a fee of €70m plus add-ons. Read

- Ipswich Town have signed Julio Enciso from Brighton in a loan deal until the end of the season.

- Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos has sealed his move to Fenerbahce for an undisclosed fee. Read

- Juventus have announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on a loan deal until the end of the season. Read

- Brighton's women's team have signed defender Caitlin Hayes, a Republic of Ireland international, from Celtic.

- Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international striker Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Rob Dawson asks if Manchester United really could make a move for Southampton's Tyler Dibling.

There's an obvious link between Tyler Dibling and Manchester United because Southampton's former director of football, Jason Wilcox, is now technical director at Old Trafford. Wilcox has been leading the recruitment department since Dan Ashworth was sacked just months after arriving from Newcastle. Dibling is the right age profile for United but the fee being mentioned would make it practically impossible for it to happen in January -- unless Alejandro Garnacho moves to Napoli or Chelsea. Southampton will almost certainly be relegated and so there may be an opportunity to negotiate a cut-price deal in the summer. Dibling has impressed in the Premier League and will want to stay in the top-flight.

OTHER RUMORS

- Palmeiras have denied reports they have made an offer to sign Barcelona forward Vitor Roque. The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan at Real Betis. (ESPN Brazil)

- Barcelona have decided that Eric Garcia will stay at the club after he was expected to depart in the winter window. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Left-back Gerard Martin and central-back Ronald Araujo have arrived at Barcelona's offices to sign contract extensions. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona will not loan out striker Pau Victor this month despite interest from Real Betis. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Multiple clubs are tracking Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface. The Bundesliga club are "aware" of interest from both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, and they would be willing to move him on if they receive an offer worth €50m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are discussing a package worth around €45m which would take Karim Adeyemi to the Serie A club. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus have offered former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz to Chelsea. The midfielder is also linked with Arsenal and Manchester City. (TeamTalk)

- Reda Belahyane, a 20-year-old midfielder from Hellas Verona, is wanted by Chelsea for a fee in the region of €15m. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Deportivo La Coruña have rejected a new €15m bid from Chelsea for winger Yeremay Hernández. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham are trying to sign OH Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi, with the the 19-year-old valued at around £13m. (Evening Standard)

- Former Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, who now plays for AC Milan, has held talks with Everton, Fulham and Galatasaray. (Calciomercato)

- Stade Rennais are set to sign striker Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic for a fee of €12m. (Le Parisien)

- Brighton have offered Strasbourg €23m for midfielder Habib Diarra. (L'Équipe)

- Marseille centre-forward Elye Wahi is on the brink of moving to Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of €26m, including incentives. (L'Equipe)

- Aston Villa have offered €23m plus €3m in add-ons for Loic Bade, but Sevilla wanted a guaranteed fee of €25m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Paris Saint-Germain have terminated the contract of Juan Bernat, who has been on loan at Villarreal. That allowed Randal Kolo Muani's loan move to Juve to go through. (L'Équipe)

- Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele will complete a permanent move to Strasbourg this week. (L'Équipe)

- Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma says he has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Emran Soglo, 19, is to sign for Chicago Fire from Marseille. (L'Équipe)

- Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer. (TeamTalk)

- Chelsea are in contact with Juventus over a move for Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic. (Calciomercato)

- A loan has been agreed between Juventus and Chelsea for defender Renato Veiga. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan are set to step up their pursuit of Feyenoord and Mexico international striker Santiago Gimenez. (Foot Mercato)

- Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United are racing to sign Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa are closing in on a move to sign 18-year-old Kasimpasa centre-back Yasin Özcan. (The Telegraph)

- Advanced talks are taking place between West Ham United and RB Leipzig over a move for striker Andre Silva. (Sky Germany)

- An agreement worth €4m has been reached between Chelsea and Kairat Almaty for Kazakhstan youth international defender Dastan Satpaev. (Fabrizio Romano)