Diego Carlos made 40 Premier League appearances for Villa. Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos has joined Fenerbahce on a 3½-year deal, the Turkish Super Lig side said on Thursday.

Media reports said the 31-year-old Brazilian has moved to the Istanbul-based club coached by Jose Mourinho for €10 million ($10.40m).

Carlos, who has made 40 Premier League appearances for Villa since joining from Sevilla in 2022, last played on Dec. 30.

Fenerbahce host Lyon in the Europa League later on Thursday. They are amongst the playoff spots at 22nd in the 36-team table, a point above the elimination places.

Fenerbahce are also second in the Super Lig, six points behind Galatasaray, and host Goztepe on Sunday.