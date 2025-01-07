Jose Mourinho has branded the Turkish league as "toxic" in his latest rant about a conspiracy against Fenerbahce. (2:32)

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has criticised refereeing in Turkey and said there was a "toxic" environment in the Super Lig following Galatasaray's controversial 2-1 win over Goztepe at the weekend.

Goztepe felt so unfairly treated by refereeing decisions that the club issued a statement after Saturday's match, requesting for a "temporary foreign referee system to be established immediately", adding "we want a League of Deserved Winners".

Mourinho waded in after Fenerbahce's 2-1 win against Hatayspor on Sunday and said: "Everybody was saying the same thing, scandal, scandal. I learned a new word [in Turkish].

"I think some of you [media] like it. Even the winners like it, which is the worst thing of all. Because to win at any cost and to win in this way is the worst thing."

The Portuguese coach said he is alarmed by what he called "a system" in the domestic league that is deeply ingrained.

"In terms of the feeling of something that is toxic, we feel [it], obviously, we feel," Mourinho added. "After 25 years as a coach and 35 in football, 10 as an assistant, I've never seen anything like this.

"It has a dimension that goes above anything that can be understandable. I don't think this is a situation that a single club, fighting, is going to destroy a system that is very strong and that is in place.

"This is the league where I work, it's going to be my league hopefully for two years minimum. But this is your league. This is the league of every kid that loves football, that dreams of being a football player ... If you are happy with this status quo, then be happy. I don't think it's something that a club individually can resolve."

Jose Mourinho has taken aim at the refereeing standards in Turkey. Ali Atmaca/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mourinho, who took over Fenerbahce in the summer with the aim of leading them to a first league title in a decade, also took a swipe at the refereeing in his team's last two games.

"In the last two matches, we are speaking about five red cards that [should have been shown] against our opponents," he said. "The opposition know how they can play against us and our players feel it."

Galatasaray are eight points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the Super Lig.

"We can only work hard like we do," Mourinho said. "To close the gap we need to win matches and we need the leaders to lose points. I think we are going to win matches, and we are going to be better than we are now. But how are they [Galatasaray] going to lose points, that is the question, how?"