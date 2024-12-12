Jose Mourinho says he "really likes" Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola but wants "justice" in football over Manchester City's 115 charges. (1:39)

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has appealed to the "experts" in the Turkish media to help him solve his left-back dilemma for their next Europa League game against Olympique Lyon.

The Turkish outfit is without injured left-back Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Müldür, who is suspended following his sending off in Wednesday's Europa League 2-0 home defeat to Athletic Club.

"If you look at our next [Europa League] match against Olympique Lyon, Müldür is suspended, who is going to play left-back?" Mourinho said. "If anyone of you can help me, if any one of the experts of TV can help me. Who is going to play left-back?"

Fenerbahce, who have won two and lost two of their six Europa League games, are hoping to win the Super Lig title this season for the first time since 2014.

Saturday's 1-0 league loss at Besiktas, which ended a five-game winning run, left them second in the standings, six points adrift of Galatasaray.

Mourinho is clearly frustrated with selection dilemmas.

"Sometimes you [media] look at things without knowing the reality of the things well," he said.

"I don't know because unfortunately I can only say a few words of Turkish, if we as a club give you the right information to understand situations. I would love to have all of my players available. You see how difficult it is for us. We didn't have a single midfielder on the bench [against Athletic]."

Jose Mourinho has appealed to the Turkish media to solve Fenerbache's left-back dilemma. Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Asked about signing reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window, Mourinho said: "I'm happy with my players. I don't throw my players under the bus. Don't expect me to come here and to tell you that I would like to have better players.

"I would like to have Jayden Oosterwolde available because for us it's really hard [without him]. But don't worry, we are going to qualify [in the Europa League]. We have two games left to get three points, and we'll get that. We are going to be stronger in the second half of the season."

Mourinho, meanwhile, clarified the comments he made earlier this week about wanting to see Athletic star Nico Williams play for Real Madrid one day.

"I love Nico Williams and when I said that I would like him to wear the Madrid jersey I didn't remember that Real Madrid has Vinícius [Júnior]," he said on Wednesday.

"I said it because I'm a Blanco [Madrid] fan and as a Blanco, you always think that way. Real Madrid has Vinícius, who is incredible, but I love this kid [Nico] who has incredible quality. He's a player that I love."