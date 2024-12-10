Ruben Amorim says he's already had a message from Jose Mourinho ahead of his first outing as Manchester United manager. (0:43)

TURIN, Italy -- José Mourinho has hit back at Pep Guardiola's claim that he wants to see Manchester City relegated to League One by saying he only wants "justice in football."

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho, who built a fierce rivalry with then-Barcelona boss Guardiola during his time in charge of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, reignited hostilities with Guardiola by saying he won three Premier League titles "fairly and cleanly" after the City manager had responded to taunts from Liverpool supporters by raising six fingers to signify the number of titles he has won at the Etihad.

Guardiola then said that Mourinho's comments were rooted in him being "on a huge list that they want the team [City] being in, I don't know, League One or the Conference" if the club loses its battle against 115 charge of breaking Premier League financial rules.

But speaking ahead of Fenerbahce's Europa League tie against Athletic Bilbao, former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho said that his comments were only made because he wants to see fairness.

"It's not true that I want Man City to be relegated," Mourinho said. "It's true that I like justice, and many times small clubs are punished by going €5, €10 over budget and the rules for Financial Fair Play.

"For example, I suffered in Roma three years with great limitations about it. I don't think it's fair that the big sharks - when I say sharks, I say financial sharks -- they always find a way to escape the rules.

"I'm just a football man, a man that loves football, more than being a professional football man I am very passionate, I just like justice in football. But apart from that, no bad feelings."

José Mourinho has been in a war of words with Man City boss Pep Guardiola this month. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Guardiola was not asked about Mourinho's comments during his pre-match news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Juventus in Turin.

But Mourinho attempted to play down suggestions of a new rift with Guardiola by saying there are "no problems" between the two men.

"In relation to Pep, let me say something -- we were together for three years [at Barcelona]," Mourinho said. "I was an assistant and he was a player.

"I like him a lot and he knows that. He likes me and I know that, there are no problems between us. One thing are words and another thing is deep feelings."

Meanwhile, Guardiola said he is unlikely to manage another club side when he leaves City after recently signing a new contract until 2027 at the Etihad.

"I won't coach another team," Guardiola told Dani Garcia's Desmontadito YouTube show. "I'm not talking about the long-term future, but what I won't do is leave Manchester City to go to another country and do the same thing I'm doing now.

"I won't have the energy. Maybe with a national team, but that's different, it's not every day, every three days.

"But right now, no. I'm right here. "