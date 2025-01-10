There's a mass coming together of Real Madrid and Real Mallorca players after Raúl Asencio and Pablo Maffeo get into it after the final whistle. (0:51)

Mallorca have criticised security measures in Jeddah after players' family members complained of being harassed by fans after their Spanish Supercopa semifinal defeat to Real Madrid.

Mallorca were beaten 3-0 at the Al-Jawhara Stadium on Thursday -- with second-half strikes from Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes, as well as an own goal -- as Madrid progressed to Sunday's final, where they'll face Barcelona.

After the game, a number of Mallorca supporters, including players' partners, said they had been harassed after leaving the stadium at King Abdullah Sports City, on their way to their bus nearby.

"It's a delicate situation," Alfonso Díaz, Real Mallorca's CEO, told reporters on Friday. "It can't happen at a football stadium, wherever it is. Fans have to be protected. There need to be security measures, the authorities have to control it. ,

"Above all in this case, when we were almost like the away fans. There should be security so that nothing happens. Some of the partners of the players were harassed.

"I've spoken to the [Spanish football] federation about the issue, and we're making a complaint so that measures can be taken so that this doesn't happen again. [They said] they'll take measures urgently and analyze what happened, so that it doesn't happen again... There has to be security to avoid this. The federation have said they'll take urgent measures."

"RFEF security began working immediately, in coordination with all parties, and speaking to those involved," a federation spokesperson told ESPN.

Real Madrid and Mallorca's players became embroiled in a brawl after the final whistle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Spanish Supercopa has been held in Saudi Arabia since 2020 -- when its format was revamped, becoming a four-team, mid-season tournament -- as part of a lucrative long-term deal for the RFEF.

At Thursday's semifinal, the majority of the crowd inside the 62,000 capacity Al-Jawhara stadium were supporting Real Madrid, with one block in the venue's lower tier hosting the dozens of travelling Mallorca fans, and players' families.

"Leaving [the stadium] was difficult," the partner of Mallorca player Dani Rodríguez, Cristina Palavra, told Esports IB3. "We were with our kids. There was no security. People were talking photos of us, they were harassing us. We felt out of place, we had nobody protecting us."

"Disgraceful!" Rodríguez posted on Instagram. "You go to enjoy a game with your family... Where is the organization? Not everything is about money!"

Players from both teams also clashed on the pitch at the final whistle, with Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti branding the row "unnecessary" and saying he had entered the field "to try to calm things down."