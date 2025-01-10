Transfer rumors, news: Man United join Arsenal in Mbeumo chase

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are tracking Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, while Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior remains on the radar of the Saudi Pro League. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United have joined Newcastle and Arsenal in the race to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, says The Daily Star. Mbeumo, 25, joined from French club Troyes in 2019 for a club-record £5.9 million but the Cameroon international could double his wages with a move to a bigger club and Brentford could listen to offers at around £40m. He has scored 13 goals in 20 Premier League games so far this season.

- Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior remains on the radar of the Saudi Pro League, reports Relevo. It is reported that the league are prepared to make the 24-year-old the face of their competition should he accept a move there, and they are preparing to offer him a significant contract amid hopes of persuading him to decide against extending his stay at the Bernabéu. He has previously been linked with Al Ahli and has a release clause of €1 billion.

- Liverpool are poised to enter the race for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, reports The Athletic. The Reds are reported to be keeping close tabs on the 23-year-old's situation amid reports he could seal a move away from the Stadio Diego Maradona, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United linked with him. The Serie A club would reportedly consider moving him on only if they receive a significant transfer fee of around €80m, and it looks as though the Anfield hierarchy will ensure they're at the front of the queue for a move that would see him join up with his Georgia international compatriot Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to arrive on Merseyside in the summer after his loan spell at Valencia.

- Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho says his team's priority is to strengthen their defensive line in this transfer window. "We lost two centre-backs earlier this season," he said. "It's an area that we have become weak. Right now we have two centre-backs for the second part of the season, it's a completely impossible situation to manage. Our main focus is going to be on that."

- Two Premier League wingers have been added to Napoli's shortlist as potential reinforcements this month, reports Nicolo Schira. Liverpool's 27-year-old Italian forward Federico Chiesa and 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski are said to be among consideration by the Serie A club, who are ensuring that they can move quickly to find a successor if they decide to part ways with Kvaratskhelia. Chiesa arrived at Anfield from Juventus in the summer but has struggled to garner regular appearances, while Kulusevski has enjoyed brighter form having contributed to nine goals in 20 Premier League matches for Spurs.

- Barcelona have no money right now, but have made an enquiry to Sporting CP regarding a summer transfer for striker Viktor Gyökeres, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are reported to be lining up a move ahead of Manchester United and Bayern Munich for the 26-year-old, who is expected to stay in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this month following a verbal agreement with the club's hierarchy. It is believed that the LaLiga club are hopeful of lowering the €80m fee by agreeing to lower the clause in the contract of Sporting winger Francisco Trincão, which would see them receive 50% of any future transfer fee.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Sevilla sign Switzerland international Ruben Vargas from Augsburg for around €2.5m.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been offered to Palmeiras. The 33-year-old has a contract with the Gunners until June 2025, but is considering leaving in January. (ESPN Brasil)

- Bayern Munich expect to have a decision on the future of left-back Alphonso Davies, who is available for free in the summer and on the radar of Real Madrid and Man United, by Jan. 16. (Bild)

- Manchester United, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund -- Jude Bellingham's former team -- are among the clubs closely monitoring the progress of his brother Jobe Bellingham, 19. (Sun)

- Dortmund have had success with signing players from Manchester City's academy before and are looking to land 19-year-old defender Max Alleyne. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus have made Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, 25, their primary target, but Arsenal are also keen. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are underway between Charlotte FC and Newcastle over a move for Paraguay international winger Miguel Almirón. (TyC Sports)

- Inter Miami have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Telasco Segovia from Casa Pia for $2.5m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nottingham Forest asked Juventus about a possible loan deal for former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, with Manchester United, City and Fulham also keen. (Daily Mail)

- Bournemouth have four players who could leave the club in the coming months: centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, left-back Milos Kerkez, forward Antoine Semenyo, and defender Dean Huijsen are being monitored by Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool. (iNews)

- The club are also looking to do a loan move for 29-year-old LDU Quito striker Alex Arce. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle are looking a move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 26, after he left Arsenal in the summer. (Sun)

- Atletico Madrid have scouted Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell, 25, with a view to a future move. (Mirror)

- West Ham have a new manager and could make a move to to sign 24-year-old Lille forward Jonathan David, who is available on a free transfer in the summer. (GMS)

- Former Arsenal striker Mika Biereth, who is now at Sturm Graz, has completed his medical ahead of a move to AS Monaco. (Fabrizio Romano)