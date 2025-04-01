How 'scary' Barcelona kept their LaLiga title charge on track (1:47)

Las Palmas goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen underwent successful surgery to repair a bowel perforation, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

Cillessen, 35 got hurt after colliding with Celta Vigo forward Borja Iglesias during his team's 1-1 league draw in Vigo.

The former Netherlands international was stretchered off in the 27th minute of the game and taken to a nearest hospital for further tests. "Our goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has successfully undergone surgery for a perforated small intestine," a club statement said.

"The procedure was performed laparoscopically. The injury occurred as a result of a collision with RC Celta player Borja Iglesias." Las Palmas did not specify a recovery time for Cillessen, who joined the club in the summer on a permanent transfer from Eredivisie outfit NEC Nijmegen.

Celta have wished Cillessen a speedy recovery.

The former Barcelona player has made 27 appearances across all competitions for LaLiga strugglers Las Palmas. Las Palmas are 19th in LaLiga, one point behind safety and host Real Sociedad on Sunday.