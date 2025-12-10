Craig Burley discusses the impact of Liverpool's 1-0 win vs. Inter in relation to Mohamed Salah's situation at the club. (2:15)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot questioned whether Mohamed Salah should be the one to initiate a conversation with him following his explosive interview at the weekend.

Salah was omitted from Liverpool's squad for their 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League Tuesday after he claimed Liverpool had thrown him "under the bus" following the Reds' 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday. The forward also said his relationship with Slot had broken down, with the Liverpool boss admitting on Monday he had not spoken at length with Salah since the incident.

With Salah, Liverpool's normal penalty taker, absent, Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up and converted from the spot for the decisive goal on the night.

Asked whether he plans to speak with Salah in the coming days, Slot said after the win over Inter: "You say everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be, does the player think he's made a mistake as well?

"I haven't said I'm not going to talk to him. And the next question is should the initiative come from me or from him. Now that's another question to answer."

When pushed to clarify whether that means he expects Salah to approach him, Slot added: "I am happy that you asked that. Clarence [Seedorf] said [on the broadcast] that in his opinion and I didn't say who should make the first step. Tonight it should be all about the players that are here. In the rich history Liverpool has had, they have had many of these evenings."

Slot added he was touched by the support from the travelling Liverpool fans at San Siro on Tuesday, with his name ringing out at the full time whistle.

"What it means that the fans sing for me, that means a lot," the Dutch coach added. "But I said it is not about me, it is about the team. So many fans are showing their support in a difficult circumstance for the club."

Despite a disastrous start to Liverpool's Premier League defence, the win over Inter on Tuesday has Slot's side in eighth place on 12 points after six games in the league phase of the UCL. They are in 10th in England's top flight, but only three points behind Crystal Palace for the last Champions League spot for next season.

Liverpool host Brighton on Saturday. Slot has not said whether or not Salah will be part of the team for that game.