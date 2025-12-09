Real Madrid beat Wolfsburg in Women's Champions League despite two red cards

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid had two players sent off in a 2-0 home Women's Champions League win against Wolfsburg, which lifted them level on points with leaders Barcelona.

María Méndez gave Real a first-half lead at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano before France defender Maëlle Lakrar was sent off for her second yellow card in stoppage time.

Colombia forward Linda Caicedo doubled home side's lead midway through the second half and in stoppage time striker Iris Ashley Santiago was shown a straight red card.

Iris Ashley Santiago was the second Real Madrid player to get sent off vs. Wolfsburg. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Italy striker Cristiana Girelli converted a penalty in each half as Juventus thrashed St. Pölten 5-0 in Austria to join four clubs at the top of the table on 10 points.

Amalie Vangsgaard gave Juve an early lead and Girelli's penalty double, either side of half-time, put them 3-0 up before Tatiana Pinto and Paulina Krumbiegel completed a comfortable win for the Italian side.

Paris Saint-Germain face an uphill task to qualify for the play-offs as a goalless home draw against Belgian side OH Leuven left them winless, on one point after five matches and third from bottom.