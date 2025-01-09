Mark Ogden speculates who could replace Sean Dyche after he was sacked by Everton. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

David Moyes is the frontrunner to return to Everton and replace Sean Dyche as manager, sources have told ESPN, with the 61-year-old the favoured candidate of the club's new owners to steer the team away from relegation danger.

Moyes, who left Everton in 2013 after eleven years as manager to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season and sources have said he is open to a second spell in charge.

Despite Jose Mourinho initially being priced as the odds-on favourite to replace Dyche, sources have told ESPN that the Fenerbahce coach is not a candidate to move to Everton at this stage.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager, who has spoken of his determination to return to Premier League, was fired by AS Roma -- also owned by the Friedkin Group -- after two and a half years in charge of the Italian club in Jan 2024.

The Friedkin Group completed their takeover of Everton on Dec. 19 and have wasted no time in making a change of manager, with former Burnley boss Dyche officially dismissed just three hours ahead of Thursday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Peterborough United.

David Moyes most recently managed West Ham in the Premier League. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Everton had dropped to within a point of the Premier League relegation zone after winning just one of their last 11 league games, and with the club moving into their new stadium at the start of next season, the necessity to spark a revival and escape the relegation fight prompted the new owners to act.

Everton under-18 coach Leighton Baines and team captain Seamus Coleman have been put in temporary charge of the team, but a swift appointment is anticipated and Moyes's availability and Premier League track record have now made him the No. 1 choice to replace Dyche.