The wife of former Mexico international Carlos Vela has stated that the player and family are safe after their Malibu home burned down in the devastating Palisades Fire in Southern California.

"Our beautiful Malibu home burned down yesterday ... We are still in shock with everything that's happening," Saioa Cañibano posted on social media.

"It's very sad and scary to see everything burning. To all the messages of concern that are being sent to us, we are safe. Sending much love to all those affected and hopefully they will soon manage to put out the fire."

According to the Wildfire Alliance, the Palisades Fire is the most destructive in Los Angeles history after destroying an estimated 1,000 structures.

Vela and his family first moved to the Los Angeles area ahead of the 2018 debut season for LAFC. With the expansion club, the Mexican winger and 2019 MLS MVP claimed an MLS Cup trophy and two Supporters' Shields titles.

He left LAFC after the 2023 season before rejoining them in late 2024 for the rest of their campaign last year.

Carlos Vela's wife confirmed that the player's family home in Malibu was destroyed by the devastating wildfires in LA. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

In November, LAFC declined an option for Vela's contract in 2025, but the parties remain in discussions over the player's future.

Across town, the ongoing wildfires could also impact an upcoming wild-card NFL playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next Monday. On Wednesday, the NFL stated that they are monitoring developments and have a contingency plan to move the game to State Farm Stadium in Arizona, if needed.