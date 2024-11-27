Open Extended Reactions

LAFC declined the contract option for Carlos Vela, but remains in discussions with the Mexican forward about his future.

Vela initially stepped away from the Los-Angeles based team after the conclusion of the 2023 season when his contract expired, before resigning with LAFC mid-season on a one-year contract on Sept. 16, 2024.

The recent deal included a club option for 2025, but the club declined to activate the clause.

Vela saw minimal playing time in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign, recording just four minutes when coming off the bench as a substitute during the round one playoff game against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 27.

The forward first joined LAFC in Aug. 2017 as the team's first ever Designated Player ahead of the debut season, and led the club to great success. He captained the team to the 2019 and 2022 Supporters' Shield and 2022 MLS Cup, while earning individual accolades like the 2019 Golden Boot and MLS MVP award.

He continues to hold the league record for most goals scored by one player in a single season with 34 goals in 31 games.

But his involvement with the team dwindled after the 2023 MLS Cup final in 2023, when falling against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field.

It remains unclear whether Vela will search for another team during the offseason.

LAFC also declined the options for Kei Kamara, and Luis Müller, midfielder Tommy Musto, and defenders Marlon and Diego Rosales, while Aaron Long, Jesús Murillo and midfielders Ilie Sánchez and Erik Dueñas are out of contract.

Long, Murillo, Kamara and Sánchez are eligible for MLS free agency.