Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez signed a one-year contract extension, meaning he will continue to play in Major League Soccer next season.

Suarez, who joined the Herons on a one-year contract in December, tied for second place in the MLS Golden Boot race and earned a nomination to the 2024 MLS newcomer of the year award.

"I'm very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family. We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy," Suárez said.

The forward recorded 21 goals and 10 assists in 30 MLS matches to help inspire Inter Miami to the 2024 Supporter's Shield and set the league record for most points in a single season.

"Luis Suarez has been an amazing addition to the league, what he did this year was spectacular," co-owner Jorge Mas said.

"In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time. He performed at an elite level for us, and we're excited to see that continue next season," added president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí. "Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated."

Suarez will reunite with former Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano, who will join the club as head coach on a two-year contract. The two played together in LaLiga, alongside Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Suarez's contract extension stands as the first roster move for Inter Miami during the offseason, with more expected as the deadline to exercise options and submit bona fide offers approaches on Nov. 27.