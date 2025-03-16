Open Extended Reactions

LaLiga president Javier Tebas hit back at Real Madrid's complaints over scheduling on Sunday after coach Carlo Ancelotti said the team would refuse to play in future if players aren't given a minimum of 72 hours rest between games.

Madrid won 2-1 at Villarreal on Saturday -- Kylian Mbappé scored twice after Juan Foyth had opened the scoring for the hosts -- in a match which kicked off at 6.30 p.m. local time.

They had beaten Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, in a game which went to extra time and penalties, finishing at around 11.45 p.m. local time.

"I think today is the last time that we'll play a game earlier than 72 hours," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "We won't do it again, without 72 hours' rest. We asked LaLiga to change the time of the game twice, and they didn't do anything. But this is the last time."

Javier Tebas has hit back at Real Madrid's complaints over fixture scheduling. Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

In a post on X on Sunday, Tebas claimed that LaLiga -- who set kick-off times -- had wanted to give Madrid more rest in between their next league game, against Leganés on March 29, and their Copa del Rey semifinal on April 1.

"I'm sure [director of institutional relations] Emilio [Butragueño] told you that LaLiga had scheduled the next match with Leganés on Saturday at 4.15 p.m. CET, to give you more rest before the semifinal against Real Sociedad," Tebas said.

"But Emilio asked LaLiga's director of competitions to change it to 9 p.m. -- I presume with your knowledge and approval -- to benefit those [players] who were returning from the FIFA dates. And now you have fewer than 72 hours between the end of the game on Saturday and the beginning of the semifinal on Tuesday! May the best team qualify for the final!"

Real Madrid have not responded to Tebas' post.

Ahead of the Villarreal game, the club's television channel had said they would "seek FIFA's support" if they found themselves in a similar situation in the future.

In a statement on Saturday, the Spanish footballers' union, AFE, said it was "fundamental" that players have at least 72 hours' rest between matches, following the recommendations of the international players' union, FIFPRO.

"As well as Real Madrid ... Players of Real Sociedad, Athletic Club and Real Betis will also not have the necessary rest between their commitments in European competition and this weekend's games in LaLiga," AFE said. "It's a circumstance which generates great concern for AFE, with the consequences in terms of health that it can lead to for the players."