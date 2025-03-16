Steve Nicol reacts to Chelsea's form after their 1-0 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League. (2:35)

How Chelsea have 'lost their way' under Enzo Maresca (2:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Enzo Maresca expects Cole Palmer to miss England's World Cup qualifiers this month after suffering a "muscular injury" which will require a scan on Monday.

The 22-year-old missed Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal after suffering the problem in training on the eve of the game but has not yet formally withdrawn from Thomas Tuchel's first England squad ahead of matches against Albania and Latvia at Wembley.

However, when asked whether Palmer would be available for his country after this latest setback, Maresca said: "I don't think so, to be honest. His injury was from yesterday's session -- it's a muscle problem, so I don't think so.

Cole Palmer could benefit from his injury, according to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. Steve Bardens - AMA/Getty Images

"He needs a scan and the scan is planned for tomorrow [Monday]." Chelsea hope Palmer will return for their first game after the international break -- a home clash with Tottenham Hotspur on April 3 -- but Maresca believes his enforced absence could be a positive after a run of 10 games without a goal dating back to Jan. 14.

"We don't wish players injured but in Cole's case, in this moment, it will give him some rest physically and mentally," he said. "It could be good."

Meanwhile, England have added Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to their squad as a likely replacement for Palmer.

Gibbs-White has been instrumental in Forest's push to qualify for the Champions League with five goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season.

The absence of the 25-year-old in the initial England squad had fans scratching their heads, especially after Ajax's 34-year-old Jordan Henderson was called up.

Gibbs-White has two caps after making his debut in September while he also won the Under-21 Euros with England in 2023.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.